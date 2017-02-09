Official online NBA destination in the UK

Warriors blow out Bulls; Cavaliers beat Pacers; Spurs see off Sixers

Spurs (40-12) 111, Sixers (18-34) 103

Kawhi Leonard's (32/6/5) big night moved the San Antonio Spurs to 21-6 on the road. LaMarcus Aldridge (15/10/0) and Dewayne Dedmon (10/11/3) both had double-doubles. Still without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers continued their losing streak. Jahlil Okafor (20/8/0) and Dario Saric (20/1/3) led the scoring. 

Cavaliers (36-15) 132, Pacers (29-23) 117

Kyle Korver (29/0/7) showed his best shooting form, dropping 8-9 from three-point land for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyrie Irving (29/0/7) also had a strong scoring night as LeBron James (25/6/9) came close to a double-double. Paul George (22/8/6) and Jeff Teague (22/5/14) led the Indiana Pacers, but their winning streak is now over. 

Wizards (31-21) 114, Nets (9-44) 110

After their 17-game home winning streak was ended by the Cavs, the Washington Wizards were back to winning ways on the road in Brooklyn. Bradley Beal (31/6/2) and John Wall (23/6/12) led them to an OT win. Bojan Bogdanovic (21/5/4) and Brook Lopez (20/6/4) were the main players for the Nets. 

Nuggets (23-29) 106, Hawks (31-22) 117

Dennis Schroder (24/5/10) and Paul Millsap (23/6/5) led the Atlanta Hawks to a comfortable win on a night where Kenneth Faried picked up an injury for the Denver Nuggets. Dwight Howard (11/13/1) had a double-double for the Hawks. Nikola Jokic (18/15/3) had one of his own for Denver.

Lakers (18-37) 102, Pistons (25-28) 121

The L.A. Lakers were brushed aside in their final game at The Palace. Andre Drummond (24/17/0) had a huge night. He was backed up by Tobias Harris (19/5/1) off the bench. Only three Lakers players reached double-digits in scoring. Julius Randle (17/6/1) tied a team-high.

Heat (23-30) 106, Bucks (22-29) 88

It's now 12, yes, 12, wins in a row for the Miami Heat. Hassan Whiteside (23/16/0) dominated down low for the Florida franchise in Milwaukee. James Johnson (20/4/4) was big in the rotation. The Bucks lost Jabari Parker (14/1/2) to a knee injury on the night Khris Middleton (5/2/2) made his return.

Suns (16-37) 91, Grizzlies (33-22) 110

Mike Conley (23/0/5) and his All-Star teammate Marc Gasol (19/7/3) helped the Memphis Grizzlies to a comfortable win over the Phoenix Suns. JaMychal Green (11/10/4) was a perfect 4-4 from the field. Devin Booker (20/1/3) had another 20-point outing. 

Jazz (34-19) 127, Pelicans (20-33) 94

This season's two best shot blockers went head-to-head in New Orleans. Anthony Davis (12/10/2) had six blocks, but it was Rudy Gobert (10/16/3) who helped his team to victory. The Jazz were helped with a big night from Joe Johnson (27/3/1).  

Raptors (32-22) 109, Timberwolves (20-33) 112

The Minnesota Timberwolves fought back from 10-points down at the half to see off the Toronto Raptors. Andrew Wiggins (31/5/6) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29/14/1) put up big numbers. Lance Stephenson (6/4/1) got his first points for Minnesota. Kyle Lowry (20/2/5) couldn't hit a tough three at the buzzer. 

Clippers (32-21) 119, Knicks (22-32) 115

Carmelo Anthony (28/9/1) missed a game-tying three in the clutch as the Knicks slipped to another defeat at The Garden. DeAndre Jordan (28/15/0) and Blake Griffin (32/8/5) showed their best form for the Clippers. 

Bulls (25-27) 92, Warriors (44-8) 123

Klay Thompson (28/6/3) celebrated his 27th birthday with a game-high scoring night at Oracle Arena. Without Jimmy Butler, the Bulls struggled to live with Golden State. Stephen Curry (13/1/6) had a quiet game, Kevin Durant (22/10/7) had a double-double. 

Celtics (33-19) 92, Kings (21-32) 108

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Isaiah Thomas (26/4/7) could not stop the Sacramento Kings - without DeMarcus Cousins - taking the W. Darren Collison (26/1/5) and Ben McLemore (17/2/1) were the main guys for Sac.

