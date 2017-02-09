What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have shortlisted three top European managers to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal's season is in real danger of collapsing if their form doesn't improve.

Consecutive defeats against Watford and Chelsea last week effectively ended their title challenge, while their bid to finish in the top four is also faltering.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League but only a point above Liverpool, with Manchester United a further point behind them.

Even Everton are within touching distance on 40 points, suggesting Arsenal's players need to get their act together and start winning games.

Identifying the issue at the Emirates Stadium is easier said then done, although most fingers are being pointed at Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman is once again under pressure to deliver having watched his side show early promise but slowly fade in the title race.

All the blame cannot be placed on Wenger, of course, but as Arsenal manager it's his job to rally his players and start grinding out results.

But it would seem the end is nigh, despite the fact he's been offered a two-year extension.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - EFL Cup Third Round

Fans want him out and it would seem a great deal of uncertainty surrounds his future during such a pivotal point of the campaign.

So much so, in fact, that the Gunners' hierarchy have drawn up a three-man shortlist of managers who could potentially replace Wenger if he leaves at the end of the season.

This is according to the Telegraph, who claim Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri is a prime candidate, while Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim are also in the frame.

Arsenal fans will just be happy that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is no longer in contention.

Arsenal FC v FC Basel 1893 - UEFA Champions League

Allegri is reportedly favourite to replace Wenger and, speaking to Mediaset Premium recently, he refused to rule out a potential switch to north London.

"I won't deny or confirm anything," he said in response to the rumours, per Goal. "I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

"At this time of the season the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well."

