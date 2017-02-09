What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Michael Owen football.

Why Michael Owen is being told to ‘Remove The Curse’ by Manchester United fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arguably the biggest shock of the 2009 summer transfer window was Michael Owen’s move to Manchester United.

Given his Liverpool connections, and the fact he was injury-prone and getting on a bit, Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer came as a massive surprise.

"Michael is a world-class forward with a proven goalscoring record at the highest level," Fergie told reporters, per BBC Sport, after signing the England international following his departure from Newcastle United.

Article continues below

"I had just begun to talk to other clubs when out of the blue Sir Alex phoned me on Wednesday afternoon, invited me to have breakfast with him next morning during which he told me that he wanted to sign me,” Owen commented at the time.

"I agreed without a moment's thought. This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I intend to seize it with both hands.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

Owen was also handed the No. 7 shirt

Not only did United sign Owen on a two-year contract but they also handed him their iconic No. 7 shirt, worn by some of the greatest players in the club’s history including George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had just vacated the shirt, following his record-breaking move to Real Madrid, and it was Owen who ended up inheriting it.

Manchester United's Michael Owen celebra

It’s fair to say that he didn’t do the number justice.

Seventeen goals in 52 appearances over three seasons was a disappointing return from the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, who was never the same player after leaving Real Madrid in 2005.

It was then passed to Antonio Valencia

After Owen left Old Trafford, the No. 7 shirt was handed to United’s in-form winger Antonio Valencia.

Manchester United v Galatasaray - UEFA Champions League

However, the Ecuador international couldn’t handle the pressure of wearing the famous number and, after one season, asked to switch back to No. 25.

Then Di Maria and Memphis

United then handed it to their then-record signing Angel Di Maria in 2014 - the Argentine lasted one season in Manchester before leaving under a cloud for Paris Saint-Germain - before giving it to the hapless Memphis Depay.

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Watford v Manchester United - Premier League

United fans ask Owen to #RemoveTheCurse

United fans - those associated with FullTimeDevils, anyway - believe the No. 7 shirt is cursed and only one man is capable of removing it: Michael Owen.

So, that's exactly what United fans are doing

As a result, Owen is currently being inundated with tweets featuring the hashtag #RemoveTheCurse.

Griezmann: United's next No. 7?

United fans will be desperately hoping the retired centre-forward agrees, just in case Antoine Griezmann does end up joining the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid next summer.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Scholes
Michael Owen
Wayne Rooney

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again