Why Michael Owen is being told to ‘Remove The Curse’ by Manchester United fans

Arguably the biggest shock of the 2009 summer transfer window was Michael Owen’s move to Manchester United.

Given his Liverpool connections, and the fact he was injury-prone and getting on a bit, Sir Alex Ferguson’s decision to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer came as a massive surprise.

"Michael is a world-class forward with a proven goalscoring record at the highest level," Fergie told reporters, per BBC Sport, after signing the England international following his departure from Newcastle United.

Article continues below

"I had just begun to talk to other clubs when out of the blue Sir Alex phoned me on Wednesday afternoon, invited me to have breakfast with him next morning during which he told me that he wanted to sign me,” Owen commented at the time.

"I agreed without a moment's thought. This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I intend to seize it with both hands.”

Article continues below

Owen was also handed the No. 7 shirt

Not only did United sign Owen on a two-year contract but they also handed him their iconic No. 7 shirt, worn by some of the greatest players in the club’s history including George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had just vacated the shirt, following his record-breaking move to Real Madrid, and it was Owen who ended up inheriting it.

It’s fair to say that he didn’t do the number justice.

Seventeen goals in 52 appearances over three seasons was a disappointing return from the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, who was never the same player after leaving Real Madrid in 2005.

It was then passed to Antonio Valencia

After Owen left Old Trafford, the No. 7 shirt was handed to United’s in-form winger Antonio Valencia.

However, the Ecuador international couldn’t handle the pressure of wearing the famous number and, after one season, asked to switch back to No. 25.

Then Di Maria and Memphis

United then handed it to their then-record signing Angel Di Maria in 2014 - the Argentine lasted one season in Manchester before leaving under a cloud for Paris Saint-Germain - before giving it to the hapless Memphis Depay.

United fans ask Owen to #RemoveTheCurse

United fans - those associated with FullTimeDevils, anyway - believe the No. 7 shirt is cursed and only one man is capable of removing it: Michael Owen.

So, that's exactly what United fans are doing

As a result, Owen is currently being inundated with tweets featuring the hashtag #RemoveTheCurse.

Griezmann: United's next No. 7?

United fans will be desperately hoping the retired centre-forward agrees, just in case Antoine Griezmann does end up joining the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid next summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms