Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger reacts to fan's banner calling for him to leave Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has endured a torrid week since watching his Arsenal side all but concede their place in the Premier League title race with a 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

The defeat at Stamford Bridge not only increased the gap between the Gunners and their west London rivals to 12 points, it demonstrated the significant gulf in class between them and the league leaders.

Wenger has come under fire for the way in which his side were utterly dismantled by an opposition they beat comfortably at the Emirates back in September.

The Arsenal faithful were always going to be incensed by a bad result at Stamford Bridge, but the reaction with which Saturday’s performance was met has given rise to serious doubts over whether the 67-year-old will be in charge next season.

It’s no secret there’s a group of supporters who want to see the back of Wenger come the end of the season – one of whom brandished a banner directed at the manager which read: “Enough is enough, time to go.”

It’s nothing the Frenchman hasn't seen before during his 21 years in charge of the club – though calls for him to be sacked now carry an extra weight given he has only won three FA Cups since Arsenal were last crowned league champions in 2004.

As such, Wenger has been asked for his take on claims he's no longer the man for the job, to which he says, per Evening Standard Chief Football Writer James Olley: "It is not me that is at stake - it is Arsenal football club.”

The Gunners boss has also been quoted by the Independent’s Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney in response to the same question, claiming: "What matters is not the opinions of people, what matters is next result.”

While it's hardly surprising Wenger has offered a cautious response to those asking for him to step down, he must surely be feeling the pressure this season more than most.

Arsenal’s title hopes were realistically dashed long before visiting Chelsea last weekend, but they’re now also dangerously close to slipping out of the top four with Liverpool and Manchester United just two points behind them.

While winning an unlikely Champions League crown is not impossible this season, Wenger must surely secure automatic qualification via the league table to have any hope of keeping his post at the Emirates.

