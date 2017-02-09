What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Royston Drenthe has done something surprising after failing to find new club

Few players earn the chance to pull on the famous white shirt of Real Madrid without being something of a household name around the world.

Royston Drenthe secured his dream transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2007 after making a modest 37 appearances for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Following a lengthy struggle between the Dutchman and his employers, he was eventually allowed to join the La giants as part of a €14 million deal after he threatened legal action.

At first, the protracted negotiations seemingly proved to be worthwhile when Drenthe marked his Madrid debut with a 40-yard screamer against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup.

But in case you're wondering how you've forgotten about someone who pulled off such an audacious feat, be at ease considering it was his one memorable moment during a five-year stint with Los Blancos.

Drenthe went on to make 46 league appearances in total for the Spanish powerhouse before the downward spiral of his once-promising career began with a season-long loan to Everton in August 2011.

The versatile wingback endured an injury-plagued spell in Merseyside, giving his parent club little reason not to let him go upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2012.

Drenthe spent a year without a club before a season at Russian outfit Alania Vladikavkaz somewhat rekindled his football career, resulting in stints with Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Kayseri Ecriyesspor and finally Baniyas over the next three years.

But despite all the obscure teams for which he has plied his trade, the Netherlands international saved the most bizarre move yet until being released from his last club during July 2016.

Reading v Swansea City - Pre Season Friendly

With no appropriate offers for his footballing services on the table, Drenthe has opted to step up his involvement in the music industry.

The 2007-08 La Liga champion – who has previously featured on tracks for other artists – has put out his debut single under stage name Roya2Faces with the help of producer JiandroBeats.

Have a listen to the track in the video below.

It seems a strange move for a footballer who should be in the peak years of his career, but perhaps Drenthe is prepared to hang up his boots for good with a view to concentrating on spitting rhymes in a studio.

