Gary Neville isn’t widely regarded as football’s best pundit without good reason.

Unlike the large majority of pundits, whenever you watch the former Manchester United captain talk, you come away feeling like you’ve learned something about the game.

Neville explains everything clearly, concisely and passionately while his sense of humour has also endeared him to viewers - many of whom didn’t like him during his playing days.

Some people claim that Neville’s reputation was harmed after he failed at Valencia, but that’s clearly nonsense.

It was his first job in management, in a country he didn’t speak the language, at a club going through something of a crisis over the past couple of years.

That Valencia currently sit 16th in La Liga, six points off the relegation zone, tells you Neville didn’t stand much of a chance when he went out there in December 2015.

Neville's Chelsea prediction from 2015

Months earlier and Neville, in his role as Sky Sports’ lead pundit, talked about Chelsea’s transformation under Jose Mourinho and how the Portuguese coach had won the 2014-15 league title after overhauling his squad.

Neville tipped Chelsea to dominate English football for the next few years IF Mourinho made a few key changes to his squad over the summer.

“I think here [circling around Oscar’s position] there’s room for improvement, whether that’s [Eden] Hazard coming inside and playing as a No. 10 and somebody going wide.”

Neville then added: “I think [Nemanja] Matic needs another, stronger partner in central midfield in the big, big matches in Europe because I think [Cesc] Fabregas maybe isn’t quite right to play in a two in those games.

“I think around John Terry is an area that needs looking at, and right-back, so maybe those three positions.”

Neville also spoke about the prospect of Chelsea bringing in a superstar like Gareth Bale.

“I think the rest of the teams are in trouble, I really do,” Neville concluded.

Chelsea made the changes Neville suggested

The former England coach may not have predicted that Mourinho would be sacked midway through the next season and replaced by Antonio Conte the following summer - or how spectacularly Chelsea would fall away during the 2015-16 campaign - but he was spot on about the changes that needed to be made.

Oscar was sold, N’Golo Kante was brought in to replace Fabregas in central midfield while David Luiz was signed to bolster the Blues’ defence.

Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, replaced Branislav Ivanovic as the team’s right-back (of sorts, anyway, because Chelsea now play with three defenders instead of four).

As a result of the changes Neville predicted, Chelsea currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 14 matches of the season remaining.

Nevillestradamas.

