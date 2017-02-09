James White forgot to keep the game-winning Super Bowl football

Patriots running back James White scored one of the most famous touchdowns in NFL history to win Super Bowl LI in overtime, but he has no idea what happened to the ball.

White ran in a two-yard score to win the game and admitted on ESPN show 'Mike & Mike' that he didn't think to take the ball. He said: "I have no idea what happened to the ball...I have no idea. I dropped it at some point when I was running around, I don't know."

During a separate interview on The Dan Patrick Show the Patriots back said he hopes that an equipment manager has it somewhere but again admitted: "I wasn't thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field...hopefully Dave (Schoenfeld, the Patriots’ head equipment manager) has that for me in the equipment room.”

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The little-known third-year pro out of Wisconsin had a game for the ages hauling in a Super Bowl record 14 catches, and many believe he should have won the MVP award, including Tom Brady, who did win it.

White had 129 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the game including the game winning score, as well as a two-point conversion. A remarkable performance from an unheralded player and Brady was reportedly set to give White the truck that comes with the MVP award, as he had done for Malcolm Butler in 2015.

Article continues below

However, that prize is no longer a part of the MVP award and again, White didn't seem to know what was going on in this case either: "I haven't actually received it yet. I don't know how that works." he said on Brady's promise of the truck to him.

He continued to say "it's pretty cool that he's humble enough to give me the car," and that Brady is a "great teammate."

White did reportedly keep the ball from his first score in the game though so at least he has that one as a piece of memorabilia from the game. The lost ball adds to Tom Brady's lost jersey that was apparently stolen from his locker after the game and is still yet to be found.

The Texas lieutenant governor has asked the Texas Rangers to get help find the lost jersey, and maybe a similar process will get underway to find the game-winning ball.

The Patriots held their Super Bowl parade on the streets of Boston on Tuesday with over a million fans turning out in the cold to see their heroes and their five Lombardi's.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms