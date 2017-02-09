Diego Costa has well and truly earned a popular status among Chelsea fans during his three seasons at the club.

Never one back away from a confrontation, the fiery Spaniard has curbed his tendency to mistake the football pitch for a boxing ring this season.

His increased focus on the task at hand has paid dividends with 15 goals in 22 Premier League appearances this campaign, taking his overall tally to 56 in all competitions.

In contrast to so many of the high-profile strikers Chelsea have signed in recent years, Costa has been a crucial figure for the Blues since completing his £32 million transfer from Atletico Madrid in July 2014.

The Spain international hit the ground running in his first season at Stamford Bridge, notching seven goals in his first four competitive outings for the west Londoners.

Costa ended the 2014-15 campaign as Chelsea’s top scorer – an accolade he's likely to achieve for a third consecutive time this term – with an outstanding 21 goals from 26 appearances.

However, the prolific 28-year-old insists he owes a great deal of his success at the club to a man he kept on the bench for much of his debut campaign in blue.

It seems Didier Drogba – who enjoyed a one-season second spell at Chelsea the year Costa arrived – had a huge influence on helping the new marquee striker come into his own from day one.

“I have always seen Drogba as the example to follow in terms of a centre-forward,” said Costa, per the Evening Standard.

“He was strong and scored loads of goals and he was a quality player.

“Just watching him train helped me. Just seeing him, I was amazed. This is because — and I’m not making this up at all — I specifically used to watch Chelsea [before he joined], who are obviously a big club, just to see Drogba. He was famous and everyone would talk about him. I even liked watching him when he played for the Ivory Coast.

“When I arrived here, he was never cold with me, quite the opposite. I wasn’t exactly scared of him, but he was such a legend who had helped the club grow and been a part of all that.

“He made history here, so could have been dismissive of me but, no, he was always fantastic with me. I will always have fond memories of him and whenever I see him, I thank him. It’s not always easy for someone with so much history to be in that position.

“I was playing well, scoring goals, and he would support and motivate me, whereas others might not have done the same. I take my hat off to him.”

Drogba was in attendance at Stamford Bridge last Saturday as his old side defeated Arsenal 3-1 – a result he surely relished as a man who found the net 16 times against the Gunners.

Costa has much work ahead to match what the Ivorian achieved during nine seasons at Chelsea. However, if there’s any weight to the persistent links with Chinese Super League clubs, it seems his first challenge will be convincing himself his long-term future lies in west London.

