It’s looking likely that Arsenal’s Premier League title drought will stretch to 13 seasons after their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The Gunners’ second defeat in five days leaves them 12 points adrift of Chelsea and facing a battle to finish in the top four.

That battle will continue on Saturday at home to Hull City, who have picked up seven points from 12 since Marco Silva’s arrival last month.

You won’t have to look far to find an Arsenal fan who is pessimistic about this weekend’s match. Arsene Wenger’s side were expected to beat Watford last week, but succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

What’s to say that Hull, who have beaten Liverpool and drawn with Manchester United this month, won’t produce a similar upset?

They have history, too. In 2008, Hull, managed by Phil Brown at the time, arrived at the Emirates Stadium and left victorious.

Two goals in four minutes from Geovanni and Daniel Cousin earned the Tigers a memorable 2-1 win. An Arsenal player didn’t even score - Paul McShane’s own goal gave them the lead.

Video: Geovanni's special goal

GiveMeSport has a look at Arsenal’s starting XI on that day, and where they are now.

GK | Manuel Almunia | Retired

The Spaniard had to cut short his football career after doctors discovered he had a heart condition in 2014.

RB | Bacary Sagna | Manchester City

After seven seasons at Arsenal, Sagna figured he had a better chance of winning a Premier League title with Manchester City.

The Frenchman signed for the Citizens in the summer of 2014 but it proved to be one year too late - they haven’t tasted league glory since.

CB | Kolo Toure | Celtic

A member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ side, Toure has remained in Britain since his departure in 2009. He’s played for Man City, Liverpool and currently finds himself in Scotland with Celtic.

CB | William Gallas | Retired

The centre-back crossed a line only few players dare to cross by leaving Arsenal for rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2010.

Gallas, a two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, retired three years ago.

LB | Gael Clichy | Manchester City

It’s crazy to think that Clichy was a part of the last Arsenal team to win a Premier League title.

He’s added two more winner’s medals since joining Man City in 2011.

RM | Emmanuel Eboue | Free agent

In March 2016, Eboue was banned for 12 months by FIFA for failing to pay a former agent.

CM | Cesc Fabregas | Chelsea

Since leaving north London in 2011, Fabregas has won the La Liga and Copa del Rey, and now he’s on his way to a second title with Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans despise him.

CM | Denilson | Cruzeiro (on loan from Al-Wahda)

For every successful Brazilian in the Premier League, there’s a flop. And Denilson can be put in the latter category.

He arrived at Arsenal as an 18-year-old but failed to progress in his five seasons at the club and was sold to Sao Paulo in 2011. Two years ago, he signed for Al-Wahda, who are based in Abu Dhabi.

LM | Theo Walcott | Arsenal

There remains a lingering regret over Theo Walcott’s career. He’s been a great servant for the Gunners but hasn’t been the consistent goalscorer that they’ve needed.

ST | Emmanuel Adebayor | Istanbul Basaksehir

Another player who is no longer held in high regard by Arsenal supporters. Adebayor has played for Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace since leaving the Emirates in 2009.

Last month, the 32-year-old signed for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

ST | Robin van Persie | Fenerbahce

Like Fabregas, Van Persie left Arsenal and won a Premier League title elsewhere. He helped Manchester United become champions in 2012-13 before signing for Fenerbahce in 2015.

Arsenal subs:

Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Song, Mikael Silvestre, Johan Djourou, Nicklas Bendtner, Carlos Vela.

Is now the time for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

