What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Back when Arsenal had these great players.

Arsenal 1-2 Hull City in 2008: Where are they now?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s looking likely that Arsenal’s Premier League title drought will stretch to 13 seasons after their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

The Gunners’ second defeat in five days leaves them 12 points adrift of Chelsea and facing a battle to finish in the top four.

That battle will continue on Saturday at home to Hull City, who have picked up seven points from 12 since Marco Silva’s arrival last month.

Article continues below

You won’t have to look far to find an Arsenal fan who is pessimistic about this weekend’s match. Arsene Wenger’s side were expected to beat Watford last week, but succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

What’s to say that Hull, who have beaten Liverpool and drawn with Manchester United this month, won’t produce a similar upset?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

James White forgot to keep the game-winning Super Bowl football

James White forgot to keep the game-winning Super Bowl football

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

They have history, too. In 2008, Hull, managed by Phil Brown at the time, arrived at the Emirates Stadium and left victorious.

Two goals in four minutes from Geovanni and Daniel Cousin earned the Tigers a memorable 2-1 win. An Arsenal player didn’t even score - Paul McShane’s own goal gave them the lead.

Video: Geovanni's special goal

GiveMeSport has a look at Arsenal’s starting XI on that day, and where they are now.

GK | Manuel Almunia | Retired

The Spaniard had to cut short his football career after doctors discovered he had a heart condition in 2014.

Arsenal's Spanish captain and goalkeeper

RB | Bacary Sagna | Manchester City

After seven seasons at Arsenal, Sagna figured he had a better chance of winning a Premier League title with Manchester City.

The Frenchman signed for the Citizens in the summer of 2014 but it proved to be one year too late - they haven’t tasted league glory since.

Bolton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

CB | Kolo Toure | Celtic

A member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ side, Toure has remained in Britain since his departure in 2009. He’s played for Man City, Liverpool and currently finds himself in Scotland with Celtic.

Arsenal's Kolo Toure (C) celebrates afte

CB | William Gallas | Retired

The centre-back crossed a line only few players dare to cross by leaving Arsenal for rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2010.

Gallas, a two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea, retired three years ago.

Arsenal's French player William Gallas l

LB | Gael Clichy | Manchester City

It’s crazy to think that Clichy was a part of the last Arsenal team to win a Premier League title.

He’s added two more winner’s medals since joining Man City in 2011.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

RM | Emmanuel Eboue | Free agent

In March 2016, Eboue was banned for 12 months by FIFA for failing to pay a former agent.

Arsenal v Portsmouth - Premier League

CM | Cesc Fabregas | Chelsea

Since leaving north London in 2011, Fabregas has won the La Liga and Copa del Rey, and now he’s on his way to a second title with Chelsea.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans despise him.

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

CM | Denilson | Cruzeiro (on loan from Al-Wahda)

For every successful Brazilian in the Premier League, there’s a flop. And Denilson can be put in the latter category.

He arrived at Arsenal as an 18-year-old but failed to progress in his five seasons at the club and was sold to Sao Paulo in 2011. Two years ago, he signed for Al-Wahda, who are based in Abu Dhabi.

Everton's Nigerian Striker Yakubu Ayegbe

LM | Theo Walcott | Arsenal

There remains a lingering regret over Theo Walcott’s career. He’s been a great servant for the Gunners but hasn’t been the consistent goalscorer that they’ve needed.

Arsenal's striker Theo Walcott celebrate

ST | Emmanuel Adebayor | Istanbul Basaksehir

Another player who is no longer held in high regard by Arsenal supporters. Adebayor has played for Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace since leaving the Emirates in 2009.

Last month, the 32-year-old signed for Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir.

Arsenal's Togolese striker Emmanuel Adeb

ST | Robin van Persie | Fenerbahce

Like Fabregas, Van Persie left Arsenal and won a Premier League title elsewhere. He helped Manchester United become champions in 2012-13 before signing for Fenerbahce in 2015.

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Premier League

Arsenal subs:

Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Song, Mikael Silvestre, Johan Djourou, Nicklas Bendtner, Carlos Vela.

Is now the time for Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Hull City
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Premier League
Robin Van Persie
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again