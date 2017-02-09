What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Memphis Depay.

Lyon have done something unexpected with Memphis Depay’s shirt after first goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Memphis Depay was handed a 2/10 rating by the French newspaper L’Equipe following his dismal 65-minute display against Saint-Etienne over the weekend.

The Dutch winger, who’s aiming to get his career back on track following his ill-fated 18-month spell at Manchester United, failed to put a foot right at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. If two moments sum up his performance from the match, it’s THESE.

It subsequently came as no surprise when Memphis was named amongst the substitutes for Lyon’s Ligue 1 clash against Nancy on Wednesday night.

Article continues below

However, the 22-year-old was sent on in the 40th minute for Mathieu Valbuena, who’d just scored an absolute beauty to put the home side 1-0 ahead but couldn’t continue because of an injury.

This was Memphis’s chance to make amends for Sunday’s dismal display - and he didn’t disappoint.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

Kyle Shanahan's first big decision as 49ers head coach is a bold one

James White forgot to keep the game-winning Super Bowl football

James White forgot to keep the game-winning Super Bowl football

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

WWE's Fastlane graphic has a big mistake and Kevin Owens pointed it out

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Latest update regarding heat on Samoa Joe after Seth Rollins’ injury

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

The awkward reason Chelsea can’t recall Juan Cuadrado from his loan at Juventus

Memphis made amends for Sunday's horror show

He won a penalty, converted by Alexandre Lacazette 10 minutes after half-time, and then scored his first goal for his new employers four minutes later.

This is why Lyon agreed to pay United an initial £16 million (potential rising to £21.7 million) fee for his services.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NANCY

Although the Netherlands international’s attitude has been called into question in the past, it’s patently clear that he possesses incredible talent.

Watch: Memphis’s ‘assist’

Watch: Memphis’s goal

What have Lyon done with Memphis's shirt?

It’s now been brought to our attention, per Goal, that Lyon have decided to do something quite unusual with Memphis’s shirt.

According to Lyon’s official Twitter account, they’ve now placed the Dutchman’s shirt in the club’s museum.

You only expect to see the shirts of genuine club legends at museums inside stadiums, and Lyon have had some fantastic players on their books over the years including Jean Tigana, Juninho Pernambucano and Karim Benzema.

Yet, Memphis’s shirt now sits alongside those and many others inside the Parc Olympique Lyonnais museum.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NANCY

Bit odd, but there you go.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
Wayne Rooney
Lyon

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again