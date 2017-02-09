Lyon have done something unexpected with Memphis Depay’s shirt after first goal

Memphis Depay was handed a 2/10 rating by the French newspaper L’Equipe following his dismal 65-minute display against Saint-Etienne over the weekend.

The Dutch winger, who’s aiming to get his career back on track following his ill-fated 18-month spell at Manchester United, failed to put a foot right at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. If two moments sum up his performance from the match, it’s THESE.

It subsequently came as no surprise when Memphis was named amongst the substitutes for Lyon’s Ligue 1 clash against Nancy on Wednesday night.

However, the 22-year-old was sent on in the 40th minute for Mathieu Valbuena, who’d just scored an absolute beauty to put the home side 1-0 ahead but couldn’t continue because of an injury.

This was Memphis’s chance to make amends for Sunday’s dismal display - and he didn’t disappoint.

Memphis made amends for Sunday's horror show

He won a penalty, converted by Alexandre Lacazette 10 minutes after half-time, and then scored his first goal for his new employers four minutes later.

This is why Lyon agreed to pay United an initial £16 million (potential rising to £21.7 million) fee for his services.

Although the Netherlands international’s attitude has been called into question in the past, it’s patently clear that he possesses incredible talent.

Watch: Memphis’s ‘assist’

Watch: Memphis’s goal

What have Lyon done with Memphis's shirt?

It’s now been brought to our attention, per Goal, that Lyon have decided to do something quite unusual with Memphis’s shirt.

According to Lyon’s official Twitter account, they’ve now placed the Dutchman’s shirt in the club’s museum.

You only expect to see the shirts of genuine club legends at museums inside stadiums, and Lyon have had some fantastic players on their books over the years including Jean Tigana, Juninho Pernambucano and Karim Benzema.

Yet, Memphis’s shirt now sits alongside those and many others inside the Parc Olympique Lyonnais museum.

Bit odd, but there you go.

