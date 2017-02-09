Belgian first division outfit Genk are in a respectable position in the table as it stands, but are still some way off a first league title in six years.

The Smurfs - as they are brilliantly known - are currently 12 points short of league leaders Brugge, in fifth, but their silverware ambitions would have undoubtedly been met if they hadn't lost a wealth of key players.

Unfortunately, that's the reality for clubs outside of Europe's top five leagues, and losing their key talents to teams in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy is inevitable.

Despite featuring in the depths of the Belgian league, Genk have one of the leading academies across Europe - with few churning out as many top-class talents as the three-time Belgian league winners.

But not only do the 2011 league champions have an eye for developing their academy stars, but bringing through players with great potential from elsewhere, also.

And, of course, that is exactly where the scouts of Europe's top clubs are going to head first in hope of unearthing a young gem who they can snap up on the cheap.

Anderlecht, Brugge and Standard Liege will all consider themselves bigger than Genk, but the talent the Smurfs have boasted over the years is truly unbelievable and something their rivals will admire.

It's hardly of any consolation to the club's fans, but, as inspired by Squawka, Genk can certainly hold their head high when considering the talent they've unearthed and developed over recent years.

GK | Thibaut Courtois | Chelsea

As is the case with most Genk players, the 24-year-old spent just two seasons with the club - and what he has achieved at a relatively young age is pretty incredible.

Despite spending three seasons out on loan Atletico Madrid, Courtois made a successful return to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea, to succeed club legend Petr Cech in goal.

His shot-stopping prowess has seen him touted with a move to Real Madrid, but the Belgian is currently on course for a second Premier League title, to go alongside side his La Liga, Belgian First Division, Europa League, League Cup and Copa del Rey medals.

CB | Christian Kabasele | Watford

Kabasele's career, in contrast, is rather modest. His move to Genk in 2014 was already a big step up from fellow Belgian outfit Eupen, but his move into the big time, with Watford, has marked a rapid rise to stardom in just two seasons.

CB | Kara | Anderlecht

Kara continued his journey in the lower ranks of European football by moving to Genk from Norweigan top division outfit Tromso in 2013.

But, as is a familiar theme for Genk's proven talents, he was snapped up by Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2015 - although, arriving on the back of three consecutive league title victories - Kara has still to win the league with Anderlecht.

CB | Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli

The battle for the Senegal international's signature has hotted up over the past season or two, and his quality is undeniable.

And with that in mind, it's hard to imagine how the former Metz star slipped into the Belgian league with Genk, before making the big step with Napoli in Serie A.

It remains to be seen whether the highly-rated 25-year-old will move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, who were interested in the former Genk star during the summer.

LW | Yannick Carrasco | Atletico Madrid

The Atletico star never made a senior appearance for Genk, but was a product of the club's successful academy - before being snapped up by their neighbours south of the border, at AS Monaco.

Despite being just 23, Carrasco has already reached a Champions League final - losing to Real Madrid in the second all-Madrid final in recent seasons - but it's inevitable the Belgium international is going to enjoy a trophy-laden career.

CM | Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | Lazio

Few will have heard of the Spain-born Serbia Under-21 international outside of Serie A, but the 21-year-old's development was, in part, thanks to Genk.

The midfielder spent a single season with the Belgian outfit, after joining Serbian side Vojvodina, before heading to Lazio.

CM | Wilfred Ndidi | Leicester City

Genk enjoyed two fine years of service from Nigerian midfielder Ndidi between 2015 and 2017. And the 20-year-old impressed hugely - attracting the interest of both Leicester and Manchester United.

But despite the lure of the Red Devils, the young Nigeria international opted for the current Premier League champions last month, instead.

RW | Leon Bailey | Bayer Leverkusen

Bailey has been all the rage at Genk over the past year and had been expected to complete a move to the Premier League - with United, Liverpool and Chelsea all having been interested.

But Bayer Leverkusen were quick off the mark in January to sign the highly-talented Jamaican winger who is now hoping to make the same impact in Germany as he did in Belgium.

AM | Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City

Not only is the City star a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's new era at the Etihad, but the Belgium international is vital for his national side, also.

De Bruyne will likely remain to be Genk's biggest and best export for some time - with many considering the 25-year-old world class - although he will desperate to claim his first Premier League winners medal with the Citizens.

ST | Divock Origi | Liverpool

Origi was yet another Genk academy star to elude the club's senior team, when he moved to Lille's academy, before making his breakthrough into the senior side in 2012.

It took just two seasons for the Belgium striker to impress sufficiently in order to attract Premier League interest, and Liverpool soon snapped him up two years later.

The 21-year-old has yet to hit the ground running at Anfield, but the Reds are confident Origi can fulfill the potential they saw in him when he signed for £10 million.

ST | Christian Benteke | Crystal Palace

Benteke's Genk career went full circle before becoming a sensation with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old graduated through Genk's academy and featured for the first team for two seasons before joining Standard Leige.

However, after a not so successful stint with the Belgian giants, Benteke returned to Genk and excelled before earning his attractive move to the Premier League.

After three very successful seasons with Aston Villa, a big-money move to Liverpool followed. However, his one poor season at Anfield resulted in a move to Crystal Palace where he has since refound his goalscoring form.

