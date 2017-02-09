New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley, who played for the team from 1988 to 1998, is no fan of team owner James Dolan - something he's made perfectly clear over the years.

On Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, when the Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers, Oakley purchased a seat a few rows behind the New York bench.

During the first quarter of play, tensions were already high, with MSG officials trying to escort Oakley from the building, apparently at the behest of Dolan.

As evidenced in the video below, though, Oakley wasn't about to go down without a fight, shoving one official and bumping into another before eventually being placed under arrest:

ESPN reports that Oakley will face three counts of third-degree assault (all misdemeanors) and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.

According to the New York Daily News, Oakley said he didn't go to the game to antagonize Dolan, but the team owner wanted him gone anyway:

“I was there for four minutes,” Oakley said late Wednesday night. “I didn’t say anything to him. I swear on my mother. They came over and wanted to know why I was sitting there. I bought the ticket. I said why do you guys keep staring at me. Then they asked me to leave. And I said I’m not leaving."

The Knicks went on to lose the game 119-115 - their third-straight loss - but the Oakley incident obviously overshadowed the team's on-court struggles. This season has slipped away from the Knicks, and the arrest of Oakley on Wednesday night is just the latest bizarre incident in a year full of them for the once-proud franchise.