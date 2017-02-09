What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ronaldo.

The unbelievable reason why Sao Paulo turned down Ronaldo in 1992

Ask just about any football fan to name a handful of their all-time favourite players and Ronaldo is certain to be a regular feature.

The Brazilian icon was the kind of superstar who spectators loved to watch and defenders and goalkeepers despised coming up against.

Blessed with devastating pace, immaculate ball control and a deadly eye for goal, Ronaldo at his peak was the epitome of what can only be described as the complete striker.

It is for this reason he accumulated a whopping £85 million in transfer fees from clubs forking out huge sums to get one of the greatest players the game has ever seen on their books.

His most expensive move occurred in August 2002 when Real Madrid to pay Inter Milan approximately £38 million – a rather modest amount of money in the context of the current transfer market.

But for all the money invested in Ronaldo after he established himself as a legend of his generation, his career might have a taken a very different turn if not for a mere four-figure price tag agreed in his youth.

While cutting his teeth at Sao Cristovao during 1992, Ronaldo was reportedly offered to Sao Paulo for $15,000 – an offer club president Jose Eduardo Pimenta Mezquita deemed to be inflated at the time, according to AS.

The report claims a scout who watched Ronaldo playing for his boyhood – Kalef Joao Francisco Neto – advised Pimenta to bid $15,000 only for him to reject the advice and make a counter-offer at half the price.

Ronaldo of Inter Milan

In a letter published by UOL, Neto wrote: “I have a player in Rio, who is not yet 17, who people are saying great things and who plays for the Brazil youth team. He’s a centre forward. They want him to play at São Paulo in exchange for $15,000. The player will belong to São Paulo and we will form a company with 50 percent of his rights each. Please, have a look at the proposal.”

Of course, Ronaldo ended up signing for Cruzeiro as a 16-year-old in 1993 before embarking on an illustrious career that would see him go down as one of the greatest players in history.

There are plenty of similar instances in which clubs missed out on signing great players for a variety of reasons – but when the player in question is Il Fenomeno, it must certainly hurt more.

