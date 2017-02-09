Dimitri Payet scored his first goal since returning to Marseille in their 2-0 win over Guingamp on Wednesday evening.

The Frenchman’s long-range free-kick flew over Guingamp ‘keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson. Some aren’t willing to give Payet full credit for the goal because his effort was deflected.

But, after losing on his Ligue 1 debut to then-second bottom Metz, he’ll be claiming it regardless.

Article continues below

Payet forced a move to Marseille from West Ham United last month. He refused to play for the club, with co-chairman David Sullivan telling BBC Radio 5 live that the 29-year-old ostracised himself from his teammates.

“He's not been talking to anyone in the squad,” Sullivan said. “He's been sitting in the corner of the room for his meals and he's isolated himself.”

Article continues below

It’s a shame it ended the way it did. West Ham did wonders for Payet’s career, helping him get back into the France squad and turning him into a household name.

But their relationship now seems irreparable.

Video: Payet's goal vs Guingamp

Marseille rubbed it in

Payet, Marseille’s Player of the Season in 2014-15, was always going to be welcomed back at the Stade Velodrome with open arms. And the French outfit wasted no time in rubbing it in after Payet’s first goal on his return.

In France, there’s a long-running meme that apparently stems from a television advert in which the message: “Your mum drinks Sprite!” is said.

Marseille fans used it to mock West Ham supporters following Payet’s departure.

Marseille tweet after Payet's goal

And Marseille’s official Twitter account got in on the act after Payet’s goal against Guingamp. They tweeted a picture of NBA star LeBron James holding a bottle of Sprite with the message: “Wanna Sprite?” in the background.

We can certainly think of more damaging insults, but it seems to have done the trick. West Ham fans responded by expressing their disapproval.

We get the impression Marseille absolutely love having Payet back.

Should West Ham have agreed to sell Payet? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms