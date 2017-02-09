The Miami Heat have been the hottest team in the NBA lately, winning 12-straight games, including Wednesday night's 106-88 blowout of the Bucks in Milwaukee.

In the impressive streak, the Heat have big-time wins over top teams like the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks.

However, even after their 12-0 run, the Heat still find themselves with a record of 23-30, two games behind the Detroit Pistons for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Still the streak is impressive, and actually sets an NBA record for the longest winning streak by a sub-.500 team:

Some quick math reveals that the Heat were an abysmal 11-30 before this winning streak started, meaning they'll need to win 19 straight just to climb back to .500.

With games against Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Orlando coming up before a trip to Houston before the All-Star break, coach Eric Spoelstra and his squad have a real chance to make it to at least 15 games before squaring off against James Harden's red-hot Rockets.

Following the break, the Heat have tougher contests against the Hawks, Pacers and Mavericks to start the second half of the season.

In the Eastern Conference playoff race, a sub-.500 team or two will likely make it into the eight-team field. However, even when the Heat's streak does eventually end, they're still playing well enough that they could find themselves with a winning record before the regular season is all said and done.