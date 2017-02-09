Gabriel Jesus will be seen as the one that got away from Real Madrid and Barcelona after the 19-year-old Brazilian wonderkid left Palmeiras to join Manchester City.

A deal to bring the Brazil forward to the Etihad was secured in the summer, but only in the past month has Jesus had the chance to make an impact - after joining at the end of the Brazilian league season.

And what an impression the teenager has left - scoring three goals in his last two City appearances to leave his potential suitors in Spain ruing the missed opportunity.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Jesus' four-and-a-half year deal at City means Pep Guardiola's side are safe from losing the player dubbed the 'new Neymar' to the lure of Real or Barcelona, for now at least.

But the Brazilian's arrival in Manchester may never have happened had his compatriot, Fernandinho, not held talks with him prior to completing a £27 million move last summer.

Article continues below

Guardiola was desperate to make an immediate impact at City, leaving a lasting impression, by signing the in-demand south American. And that is exactly what he did, with some help.

As per The Sun, Fernadinho revealed he told Jesus his game time would be limited in Spain, compared to working with Guardiola at City - with the Spaniard having put his trust in youth throughout his managerial career.

Fernandinho's persuasive words to Jesus

"I just asked him to choose City - to come here. I talked to him and was honest with him,” said Fernandinho.

“A lot of big teams wanted to sign him, especially Barcelona and Real Madrid. I just told him ‘look, you can take the team sheets of Barcelona and Madrid and see what player of 19 years old plays there in the starting 11.'

"But you have Pep here at City and he loves to have young players in the team - to give this opportunity for young players. I said to him 'you will have the opportunity to play here. Maybe not in the starting 11 all the time, but to come on regularly'.

"He made his choice. I just talked to him as a friend."

Neymar was reportedly enlisted to tempt his national teammate to move to the Camp Nou, but Fernandinho's persuasive comments have been thoroughly justified since.

Immediate impact

Jesus is quickly becoming a favourite amongst City fans and the teenager has also dislodged Sergio Aguero from the starting XI.

It has been a rapid rise for the former Palmeiras forward, and one that has thrown Aguero's City future into doubt after losing his starting role for the first time in his Etihad career.

But it is still early days for the 19-year-old and Guardiola has already insisted that he has no intentions of letting Aguero go, despite the Argentine suffering adversity for the first time in his five-and-a-half years at City.

However, the Spaniard's insistence on keeping the club's long-serving striker will only serve as great motivation for Jesus, who is already showing the right attitude to reach the very top of the game.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms