When news broke that Chelsea had submitted a £32 million bid for David Luiz, many football fans thought it was your standard far-fetched transfer deadline day rumour.

Why on earth would Antonio Conte re-sign Luiz, a player who didn’t appear to possess a defensive bone in his body, just two years after the club offloaded him to Paris Saint-Germain?

Luiz had been handed a 2/10 rating by the French publication L’Equipe just days earlier for his dismal display against Monaco and it sounded almost absurd that Chelsea would consider bringing the 29-year-old back to Stamford Bridge.

That the Blues already had the likes of John Terry, Gary Cahill and Kurt Zouma in their ranks made the situation all the stranger.

But Luiz, to the complete surprise of your average football fan, did end up signing for the Blues on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Lineker's tweet now looks pretty silly

One of Gary Lineker’s tweets went viral at the time.

The Match of the Day host, tweeting N’Golo Kante following his move to Chelsea from Leicester City, said: “Rumours that @ChelseaFC have bid £30million for David Luiz. That'll test you @nglkante.”

It just shows how well Luiz has done this season

Lineker’s opinion didn’t sound silly at the time - and of course, it’s easy to have a dig with the benefit of hindsight - but it just shows how supremely well Luiz has done to silence his critics this season.

Since Conte shifted to a back-three earlier in the season, Luiz has been magnificent for the Blues, who are now the overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title following their 3-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Carragher is even tipping him for the PotY award

Jamie Carragher even argued last weekend that Luiz should be a contender for the PFA’s Player of the Year award - and it’s hard to disagree.

“Faultless is not a word I ever expected to use about him,” Carragher admitted in his Daily Mail column.

On current form, there are few - if any - better defenders in the Premier League.

“I was critical of Luiz in the past for being too hot-headed and emotional — recall how he cried during the national anthems at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil — but Conte so far has stripped that from him,” Carragher added.

“It might be one of the manager's best achievements so far, curbing his natural urge to charge forward and improving his concentration to such an extent that those rushes of blood that led to aberrations have been eradicated.”

Don't worry lads, Neville also got it wrong...

By the way, Lineker and Carragher aren’t the only ones who’ve been proven wrong by the Brazil international.

Remember when Gary Neville said this…?

