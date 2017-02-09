Taylor Gabriel sensed Tom Brady would make a Super Bowl comeback

The Atlanta Falcons should've won the Super Bowl last weekend. The fact that they didn't means that they will forever go down in history as one of the biggest choke jobs in sport.

When they went up 21-0 and then 28-3 later on in the game, that should've been the death knell tolling for the New England Patriots.

But it didn't and Tom Brady ended up doing what Tom Brady always does by engineering a comeback for the ages. One Falcons players seemingly saw it coming, however, and even slightly warned one of his teammates.

When the Falcons went 21-0 up, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel turned to teammate Mohammed Sanu - who was mic'ed up for NFL Sound FX - and told Sanu the lead wasn't enough with Tom Brady still playing.

“We’re about to put up 40-something on their ass … They’ve never seen anything like this,” a very overconfident Sanu said.

Gabriel was trying to bring his teammate back down to earth but, as we all know, that didn't quite work out how he hoped.

They should've listened. Why do they never listen?! The Falcons ended up thinking the job was done and failed to execute at all when it really mattered. While it wasn't the overconfident Sanu's fault in any way, you have to feel that his belief of them routing the Patriots must've been pervading the rest of the team.

It's one of the only ways you can think they went from being that good to just so bad, struggling in every phase of play.

