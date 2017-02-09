On Wednesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks traveled to Minnesota to take on the Wild in a game between the top-two teams in the Western Conference.

Naturally, the contest needed an extra period, as 60 minutes of play saw the two powerful squads tied at 3 goals apiece.

Overtime, though, is where the Blackhawks have a major advantage. With the 3-on-3 rules taking effect in the extra period, having Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane on the ice at the same time is a huge benefit.

As you can see in the video below, that tandem took advantage of a 4-on-3 power play to net the game-winner, with Kane tipping a rebound off the Minnesota goalie to Toews, who finds the back of the net:

It was a "right place at the right time" scenario for Toews, but the Wild were in trouble the moment both Toews and Kane positioned themselves directly in front of the goal.

Toews finished the game with three points - one goal and two assists - to help the Blackhawks improve to 33-17-5 on the season. However, with 71 total points, Chicago still trails Minnesota by five points for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The two Central Division foes will play two more times in 2017 - once in Minnesota and once in Chicago. Those contests are sure to be fierce as the Blackhawks and Wild try to jockey for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

