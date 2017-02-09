Eden Hazard and Diego Costa are getting all the plaudits for steering Chelsea to the top of the Premier League, but it would be unfair to ignore N’Golo Kante’s efforts behind them.

The Frenchman, a summer signing from Leicester City, has been an indomitable presence in the centre of midfield. He was exceptional in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal last weekend and set a 2016-17 Premier League record by making 14 tackles in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool last month.

One thing you’ll notice when watching Kante is his energy. He seems just as spright in the 90th minute as he does in the 1st, something he puts down to “resting and nutrition”.

“There’s no secret,” Kante said in a Q&A on his Facebook page. “Work, work, work and focus on the game. Chance is also important in the sport industry.”

The 25-year-old has certainly made the most of his chance. Unlike Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, he left Leicester City in the summer, a decision that felt wrong to many people but has been justified by both team’s fortunes this season.

The midfielder has missed just one league game for Chelsea this season, the same as his partner Nemanja Matic. Together, they’ve built a solid wall in front of Chelsea’s defence and have left Cesc Fabregas struggling for minutes.

Fabregas: Less talent, more power

The Spaniard has started just five games in the league. He may provide creativity but Antonio Conte prefers the more defensive-minded players.

And Fabregas feels football has developed to the point where physical players are more likely to succeed than technically-gifted ones.

“Today it’s more difficult for the more talented players to succeed,” he told Chelsea TV, via Goal.

“I don’t think my physical abilities are the best – I’m not the quickest, I’m not the strongest, I’m not the sharpest, so you have to be ahead of the game if a player like me wants to succeed in football.

“To be a football player today... if you are very strong or you run a lot or stuff like that it’s easier. That’s why I try to get even better because football is growing in a way that before I don’t think it was.

“Everyday you see less talent and more power and players running around.”

Was it a shot at Kante?

It’s a fair opinion, and perhaps sparked by Fabregas’ demotion in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, there are some fans who believe the World Cup winner was taking shots at Kante, whose physical approach stands out ahead of his other qualities.

It’s understandable that Fabregas would be frustrated. One imagines his offseason workouts will include plenty of strength training.

