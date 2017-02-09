Josh McCown released by Cleveland Browns

37-year-old quarterback has been released by the Cleveland Browns after a difficult two seasons where the quarterback sustained multiple injuries and struggled on a talent poor roster.

McCown was brought in by GM Ray Farmer in 2015 having being cut by the Buccaneers after Brian Hoyer was released and Johnny Manziels position with the franchise was in limbo as he was in rehab. He started 11 games for the franchise over two seasons and threw for 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

During the two seasons, McCown was beaten up on a team in a perennial rebuild. He was concussed in his first start against the Jets whilst diving for the end zone. He came back in week 3 against the Raiders and had success over his next three starts, beating the Ravens for the first time since 2007, winning 33-30 in overtime and setting a Browns record with 457 passing yards.

Injuries and beatings derail season

The remainder of the season was a wash as McCown got injured again against the St Louis Rams, he tried to gut it out the following week but the injury was exacerbated after taking another beating at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. Last season McCown was intended to be a veteran backup but was injured after replacing Robert Griffin for week 2 and started two further games as Kessler was injured.

With McCown's release Hue Jackson loses a veteran option at the position. Robert Griffin looks unlikely to return after playing poorly. Cody Kessler performed admirably for a mid round rookie on a struggling team, but likely doesn't have the talent to be thought of as the long-term starter.

The Browns have two first rounders, including the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, but there are no quarterback prospects that appear to be slam-dunk selections and it appears there will be none selected by Cleveland with that pick. DeShaun Watson from Clemson is the biggest name and may be considered if available at the top of the second round, if not at the 12th pick.

The Browns may have to settle for another veteran to compete with Kessler. Kirk Cousins stands out, but Washington will not allow him to leave in my opinion. Mike Glennon appears to have the highest upside of the remaining group and may be a potential long term solution. Outside of Glennon, Foles and Smith are young enough to be possible long term solutions if Jackson feels he can develop them. The rest of the field are short term vets such as Brian Hoyer and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Browns are almost certain to sign a free agent in some capacity as insurance. If they do draft a rookie it may be wise to sit them to start their career so they don't have to learn on such a poor team.

McCown and the Browns will both be hoping for a more positive 2017, the year likely cannot be worse, but it appears there isn't much to look forward to in the short term future. McCown may catch on as a veteran backup elsewhere, Cleveland continues to look for answers.

