LeBron James has some experience in dealing with ornery NBA retirees named Charles.

James had his squabbles last week with a noted brawler in Charles Barkley, but now he's weighing in on the latest controversy involving Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks.

LeBron leaves no doubt about whose side he's on in this one.

Oakley, the former New York Knicks player, got into an altercation with Madison Square Garden security after they attempted to escort Oakley from the building apparently on the orders of owner James Dolan on Wednesday night.

Oakley claims he paid for his own ticket to watch the Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers.

If you watched Oakley play for the brawl-happy Knicks and Pat Riley in the 1990s, you knew he wasn't going to leave quietly.

Oakley was apparently arrested and charged with three counts of assault. He then almost hit a New York Daily News reporter with his car after leaving the police station.

James went to social media to take the side of the former Knicks strongman on Instagram.

Nearly 300,000 people liked that post as of this writing, and we can all agree that's a pretty sweet flat-top.

James weighs in at a tenuous time for the Knicks, who are dealing with its own soap opera already as team president Phil Jackson and star Carmelo Anthony are at odds about Anthony's future in New York.

Anthony has a no-trade clause but rumors persist that Jackson is looking to ship Melo out of town in favor of a rebuild.

The New York Daily News reported that James is on board with parting with Kevin Love for his friend Anthony, although James quickly denied the report.

Weird tweets like this one from the Zen Master don't help, and certainly don't provide clarity.

Ironically, all of the Oakley/Knicks drama was taking place in a marquee game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the other team strongly linked to Carmelo trade rumors.

You can expect this drama to continue up until the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.

Buckle up, and if Oak is around, keep you guard up.