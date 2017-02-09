What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jose Mourinho wanted to take Willian to Manchester United last summer.

Willian explains why he was happy Manchester United wanted to sign him last summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Willian was one of very few Chelsea players to come away from their disastrous campaign last season with anything positive to reflect on.

The way in which the Blues embarrassingly surrendered their title will no doubt give their fans nightmares, and losing their legendary boss, Jose Mourinho, in such circumstances was an unmemorable ending.

Chelsea could only finish 10th last campaign, 16 points short of fourth-placed Manchester City and 31 short of shock Premier League champions Leicester City.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But while it was a memorable campaign for the average Premier League fan, it was far from the case for Chelsea.

It represented the sacking of Mourinho for a second time, appointing, again, former boss Guud Hiddink and no European football secured come the end of the season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

As forgettable as forgettable can get, that's exactly what the 2015/16 campaign was for the west London outfit.

However, Willian produced five goals and six assists in the Premier League last campaign - having proven himself to be one few members in the Blues squad who were up to the challenge of retaining their title.

But that is no surprise from the Brazilian, who has proven to be a fine piece of business since his £30 million arrival from Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013.

And Mourinho had clearly remained a fan of the Brazil international, after showing an interest in the 28-year-old last summer - soon after he was appointed Manchester United manager.

Brazilian enjoys Red Devils interest

Speaking to Globo Esporte, as per ESPN, Willian surprisingly claimed he was happy Manchester United wanted to sign him last summer, despite the two clubs never coming close to finalising a deal.

Chelsea v Brentford - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

"Concrete [offers], I have no idea. But Manchester United were interested in me, since Mourinho is there now," said Willian.

"Other clubs I am not aware, but there is always something on the internet. In any case, I am happy that there are clubs who admire my work."

Just eight months separated Mourinho's dismissal at Stamford Bridge and his appointment at United, but clearly that did phase the Portuguese in raiding his former club.

Luckily for Antonio Conte, though, his Brazilian key man has remained with the Blues and has helped propel the club to the top of the Premier League, with nine points separating them from second-placed bitter rivals Tottenham.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-BOURNEMOUTH

And Willian admits he's glad to finally have put last season's troubles behind him, after his mother passed away.

Willian's troubled campaign

"I had a problem, everyone knows how difficult it was and my mum's health really affected me mentally and physically," Willian added.

"She was in the hospital for two months and passed away, so it was a really hard moment.

"I tried not to take these issues to the pitch but I could not do it. It ended up affecting me. I lost weight.

"Of course, I will always miss my mother and the memories she left behind. The pain goes away, but I will always miss her. Today I feel much better mentally and physically.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

"I lost four kilograms after my mother's death, so it was a bit harder to come back. [My weight loss] left me quite worried since it greatly affected me. Mentally I had a really tough time as well but thanks to God, my family and my friends, I feel much better -- and I recovered my weight.

"Mentally, I had a really tough time as well but thanks to God, my family and my friends, I feel much better and I recovered my weight.

"But anyway, now I feel much better. I want to continue on this run of form until the end of the season and continue to evolve."

That run of form has seen Chelsea win 16 of their last 18 Premier League matches, making them by far the clear favourites to regain the title they surrendered to the Foxes last campaign.

Conte has seen his side excel since changing to a 3-4-3 formation earlier in the season, and Willian, despite appreciating United's interest, will now undoubtedly be grateful that move never went through.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Gary Cahill
Thibaut Courtois
Jose Mourinho
Chelsea
John Terry
Football
Willian
Premier League
Willian
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again