Willian was one of very few Chelsea players to come away from their disastrous campaign last season with anything positive to reflect on.

The way in which the Blues embarrassingly surrendered their title will no doubt give their fans nightmares, and losing their legendary boss, Jose Mourinho, in such circumstances was an unmemorable ending.

Chelsea could only finish 10th last campaign, 16 points short of fourth-placed Manchester City and 31 short of shock Premier League champions Leicester City.

But while it was a memorable campaign for the average Premier League fan, it was far from the case for Chelsea.

It represented the sacking of Mourinho for a second time, appointing, again, former boss Guud Hiddink and no European football secured come the end of the season.

As forgettable as forgettable can get, that's exactly what the 2015/16 campaign was for the west London outfit.

However, Willian produced five goals and six assists in the Premier League last campaign - having proven himself to be one few members in the Blues squad who were up to the challenge of retaining their title.

But that is no surprise from the Brazilian, who has proven to be a fine piece of business since his £30 million arrival from Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013.

And Mourinho had clearly remained a fan of the Brazil international, after showing an interest in the 28-year-old last summer - soon after he was appointed Manchester United manager.

Brazilian enjoys Red Devils interest

Speaking to Globo Esporte, as per ESPN, Willian surprisingly claimed he was happy Manchester United wanted to sign him last summer, despite the two clubs never coming close to finalising a deal.

"Concrete [offers], I have no idea. But Manchester United were interested in me, since Mourinho is there now," said Willian.

"Other clubs I am not aware, but there is always something on the internet. In any case, I am happy that there are clubs who admire my work."

Just eight months separated Mourinho's dismissal at Stamford Bridge and his appointment at United, but clearly that did phase the Portuguese in raiding his former club.

Luckily for Antonio Conte, though, his Brazilian key man has remained with the Blues and has helped propel the club to the top of the Premier League, with nine points separating them from second-placed bitter rivals Tottenham.

And Willian admits he's glad to finally have put last season's troubles behind him, after his mother passed away.

Willian's troubled campaign

"I had a problem, everyone knows how difficult it was and my mum's health really affected me mentally and physically," Willian added.

"She was in the hospital for two months and passed away, so it was a really hard moment.

"I tried not to take these issues to the pitch but I could not do it. It ended up affecting me. I lost weight.

"Of course, I will always miss my mother and the memories she left behind. The pain goes away, but I will always miss her. Today I feel much better mentally and physically.

"I lost four kilograms after my mother's death, so it was a bit harder to come back. [My weight loss] left me quite worried since it greatly affected me. Mentally I had a really tough time as well but thanks to God, my family and my friends, I feel much better -- and I recovered my weight.

"Mentally, I had a really tough time as well but thanks to God, my family and my friends, I feel much better and I recovered my weight.

"But anyway, now I feel much better. I want to continue on this run of form until the end of the season and continue to evolve."

That run of form has seen Chelsea win 16 of their last 18 Premier League matches, making them by far the clear favourites to regain the title they surrendered to the Foxes last campaign.

Conte has seen his side excel since changing to a 3-4-3 formation earlier in the season, and Willian, despite appreciating United's interest, will now undoubtedly be grateful that move never went through.

