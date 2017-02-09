Green Bay Packers release veteran CB Sam Shields

Sam Shields has been released by the Green Bay Packers after seven seasons with the franchise. The 29-year-old cornerback was released with one year still remaining on his contract with the Packers, after featuring just once this season following his fourth known concussion in his NFL career.

Shields announced his release Wednesday morning with an Instagram post, a post that gave a strong feeling of resentment towards the decision taken by the Packers to release the seven-year-pro.

Concussion hit

Shields suffered a concussion in week one during the 2016 season, when the Packers faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After making a tackle on Jaguars running back T.J Yeldon, the concussion Shields suffered meant that he would not feature for the remainder of the season. This came nine months after he suffered a concussion that ruled him out for the remaining month of the 2015 season.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy announced in his postseason news conference last month that Shields still had not cleared concussion protocol. But despite playing in just two of a possible 23 games over the past two years, Shields is still confident that he can get back on the field and rediscover his form of previous seasons.

Shields on retirement

"I'm thinking it's not over. I've still got more (football) in me...I understand why you ask (why I'd continue to play). I don't know. I just love the game, man, and I feel that I can get back out there and play." Shields said via the Wisconsin State Journal.

Article continues below

Shields was selected for the Pro Bowl back in 2014, and was part of the Green Bay Packers side that won Super Bowl XLV seven seasons ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One thing is for sure is that we have not seen the last of Sam Shields in the NFL, with an announcement expected soon as to when the cornerback is expected to return, and as to whom he will be representing next season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms