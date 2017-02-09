Tiger Woods has admitted that he will "never feel great" again due to the amount of injuries suffered during his career, reports BBC.

The 14-time Major winner was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round this month due to a back spasm, having just returned to competitive golf in December after a lengthy spell out of the game.

Following a 15-month layoff, the American legend returned to action at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, finishing 15th at the event, with hopes of competing in the Masters at Augusta from 6-9 April.

Article continues below

"There were a lot of times I didn't think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal," Woods explained.

"There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level.

Article continues below

"It was tough. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations.

"I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Woods has not won a title since 2013, while his wait for a major championship win dates back to 2008.

He concluded: "There is a changing of the guard. My generation is getting older but if I'm teeing up then the goal is to win."

The 41-year-old shot an opening round of 77 a day before pulling out of the tournament in Dubai with complaints of back spasms.

Woods' manager Mark Steinberg claimed that the American had received treatment following the complaints, but wasn't able to tone it down.

There were no signs of any pain during the first round as the former PGA Tour champion simply focused on hitting the shots, but announced his withdrawal on Friday before the second round.

Woods has a week off after the event in the Middle-East before the Genesis Open in Los Angeles and the Honda Classic in Florida.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms