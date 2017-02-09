What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Golfing legend Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods admits he will "never feel great" again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tiger Woods has admitted that he will "never feel great" again due to the amount of injuries suffered during his career, reports BBC. 

The 14-time Major winner was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round this month due to a back spasm, having just returned to competitive golf in December after a lengthy spell out of the game. 

Following a 15-month layoff, the American legend returned to action at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, finishing 15th at the event, with hopes of competing in the Masters at Augusta from 6-9 April.

Article continues below

"There were a lot of times I didn't think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal," Woods explained. 

"There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

"It was tough. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations.

"I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Woods has not won a title since 2013, while his wait for a major championship win dates back to 2008. 

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

He concluded: "There is a changing of the guard. My generation is getting older but if I'm teeing up then the goal is to win."

The 41-year-old shot an opening round of 77 a day before pulling out of the tournament in Dubai with complaints of back spasms. 

Woods' manager Mark Steinberg claimed that the American had received treatment following the complaints, but wasn't able to tone it down.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

There were no signs of any pain during the first round as the former PGA Tour champion simply focused on hitting the shots, but announced his withdrawal on Friday before the second round. 

Woods has a week off after the event in the Middle-East before the Genesis Open in Los Angeles and the Honda Classic in Florida. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again