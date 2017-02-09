What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Hazard has been terrific this season for Chelsea.

Eden Hazard reached impressive Premier League 2016-17 milestone vs Arsenal

Whatever happened to Eden Hazard last season has swiftly been forgotten.

The Belgian endured a miserable 2015-16 campaign but he’s bounced back to reach the heights of the previous season, where he won the PFA Player of the Year award.

Hazard has scored 10 goals in the league this term and none were more impressive that his individual effort against Arsenal this past weekend.

The 26-year-old picked up the ball in his own half, made his way into the Gunners’ box and fired past Petr Cech. It was pretty special.

Hazard’s brother, Thorgan, believes that only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are better than Eden at the moment.

Video: Hazard's goal vs Arsenal

Of course, Thorgan will be accused of bias. But Eden has certainly been among the finest players in Europe this season.

"Yes, everybody thinks Eden has the potential to become the world's best player," Thorgan Hazard told Goal. "But we have at the moment two [exceptional] players in Ronaldo and Messi. They are very strong so maybe Eden will have to wait a little bit until they stop or when they are really old!

"He could become the best - for me, he is already one of the best. I want to see him go third on the [Ballon d'Or] list one day soon and I think he'll do it. I think a lot of people when they saw Eden playing, they go 'wow what a player!'

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Hazard reached an impressive milestone

Just how impressive has Hazard been? Against Arsenal, he became the first player to record 100 dribbles this season.

By comparison, Alexis Sanchez has completed 68, Raheem Sterling has completed 58 and Jack Wilshere (50) has completed less than half of Hazard’s tally of 101.

What’s more impressive is that he is the only player in the top 10 dribblers to have completed over 75 per cent of his attempts.

Check out the table, provided by EA Sports and brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, below.

p1b8hsnm7tvunmc315b117bt1eq39.jpg

It certainly won’t be long before those Hazard to Real Madrid rumours resurface.

Has Eden Hazard been the PL's best player this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

