What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

NHL

Chicago Blackhawks.

Watch: Chicago Blackhawks give up goal after refs miss offsides call

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Chicago Blackhawks picked up an important 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, but they still had a bitter taste in their mouths over what could have been.

By needing an overtime period to top the Wild, the Blackhawks still got their two points for a victory, but the Wild received one point for an overtime loss, meaning Chicago only gained a single point on Minnesota in the Western Conference playoff race.

Every point matters for playoff seeding, so the Blackhawks would have preferred to escape Minnesota without allowing a single point to the Wild, but a missed offsides call in the second period may have hurt Chicago's chances of accomplishing that.

In the video below, the referees seem to miss an obvious offsides call against the Wild. After a nearly 30-minute review of the potential penalty, the refs ruled that the video evidence was inconclusive:

Additional angles of the possible penalty can be seen here:

That apparent missed penalty led directly to a Zach Parise goal. It was a beautiful goal, as you can see below, but whether or not it should have counted is debatable at best:

That shot tied the game at 2-2, but each team would go on to score one more time before overtime, but it was still a major turning point in a battle of Western Conference powerhouses.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

The NHL released a statement on the challenge, saying it wasn't overturned because it was unclear exactly when the puck touched the Minnesota player's stick and where Parise's skates were at that instant:

The Blackhawks have to be happy that they were able to shake off the missed penalty and win in overtime, but they'll still likely be thinking about what could have been when the two teams meet up in Minnesota again on February 21.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Minnesota Wild
Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews
NHL Playoffs
Patrick Kane
NHL Eastern Conference
NHL Western Conference
NHL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NHL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again