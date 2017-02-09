The Chicago Blackhawks picked up an important 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, but they still had a bitter taste in their mouths over what could have been.

By needing an overtime period to top the Wild, the Blackhawks still got their two points for a victory, but the Wild received one point for an overtime loss, meaning Chicago only gained a single point on Minnesota in the Western Conference playoff race.

Every point matters for playoff seeding, so the Blackhawks would have preferred to escape Minnesota without allowing a single point to the Wild, but a missed offsides call in the second period may have hurt Chicago's chances of accomplishing that.

In the video below, the referees seem to miss an obvious offsides call against the Wild. After a nearly 30-minute review of the potential penalty, the refs ruled that the video evidence was inconclusive:

Additional angles of the possible penalty can be seen here:

That apparent missed penalty led directly to a Zach Parise goal. It was a beautiful goal, as you can see below, but whether or not it should have counted is debatable at best:

That shot tied the game at 2-2, but each team would go on to score one more time before overtime, but it was still a major turning point in a battle of Western Conference powerhouses.

The NHL released a statement on the challenge, saying it wasn't overturned because it was unclear exactly when the puck touched the Minnesota player's stick and where Parise's skates were at that instant:

The Blackhawks have to be happy that they were able to shake off the missed penalty and win in overtime, but they'll still likely be thinking about what could have been when the two teams meet up in Minnesota again on February 21.

