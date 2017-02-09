What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Andy Murray pays tribute to Roger Federer following Australian Open victory

World number one Andy Murray has described Roger Federer’s victory at the Australian Open as incredible, and claims he can learn from the Swiss’ build-up to the tournament.

Federer’s success at the tournament came as a huge shock to everyone, as it had been six months since he had played due to a knee injury, and many believed his best days were behind him.

He beat Spaniard Rafael Nadal in an enthralling final that went the distance.

The win was Federer’s 18th Grand Slam title, and his first since Wimbledon in 2012.

Federer, who became the oldest Grand Slam finalist in 43 years, said: “I don’t think either one of us believed we’d be in the final here when we were at your academy five/six months ago.”

Murray, who suffered a shock fourth round exit at the hands of German Mischa Zverev, was clearly impressed by Federer’s performances in Melbourne.

Despite the final taking place a few weeks ago, the Scot hadn't commented on Federer's achievement, until now anyway.

The world number one was full of praise for the veteran, claiming he did something 'incredible' Down Under.

“It’s incredible what he did in Australia after such a long break,” the 2016 Wimbledon Champion said.

“We play so much - a lot of the year. Sometimes coming to events fresh can have some huge advantages.

“Him and Rafa were both coming back from a pretty significant period of time out and they both played extremely well.

"Maybe that’s something we can all learn moving forwards. It’s really good he’s doing it. He’s extremely popular. He’s one of the best players that’s ever played the game. It’s not just how much he’s won, but the way he plays and how he carries himself.”

