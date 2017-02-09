Bill Belichick praises Julian Edelman for Super Bowl heroics

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made the play of the game in Super Bowl LI, deep into the fourth quarter when it looked like the Atlanta Falcons were going to run away with the victory.

After Tom Brady's pass was tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, three men dove for the ball, and Edelman was able to keep it from hitting the turf, with a little help from Alford's leg.

It was one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history, and one that certainly changed the tide of the game, allowing the Patriots to level the score before going on to an overtime win. The first in Super Bowl history.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, who witnessed the incredible play on the sidelines, has revealed his thoughts on the play. According to NBC Sports, he said:

I thought it was a close play. I wasn’t sure if he had it or not. Then when we saw the replay he was clearly under it.

The coach, who has a record seven Super Bowl rings, and five of those with the Patriots, also reserved some high praise for 30-year-old Edelman.

Article continues below

"Julian has great concentration. He is a tremendous competitor. As good of a competitor as anyone that I have coached. This guy has played slot defensive back for us, returns kicks, covers kicks, blocks, catches tough passes, runs the ball for us on sweeps and stuff like that. He does whatever it takes. He made a tremendous play."

The Patriots won their fifth world championship in Texas last Sunday. Coming back from 28-3 down in the third quarter, it's also the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Although many will see Edelman's catch as being one of the major turning points in the game, quarterback Brady's desire to fight to the end should not be forgotten.

He became only the second player to win five rings, following only Charles Haley and the first to win all five with the same team.

Since joining the franchise in 2000 as a sixth-round draft pick, Brady, with the help of Belichick, has transformed the Patriots into the most successful NFL team in recent history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms