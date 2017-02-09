Life as a professional footballer can be pretty tough sometimes.

Getting paid an enormous amount of money to kick a ball around a field at some of the biggest sporting arenas in the world, with thousands of supporters singing and cheering at everything you do. Who would even want that?

We jest of course, but sometimes we can't help but feel like some footballers at the top of the game take their lavish lifestyle for granted.

For some, it can be difficult to stay grounded if football is all you have ever known, however, the penny very quickly drops once you decide to retire.

All of a sudden, you are taken out of the bubble that is professional football and brought back into the real world.

The adjustment can be very difficult to handle for some and it appears John Heitinga is particularly struggling to adapt to the sacrifices he is having to make.

The former Everton and Fulham defender decided to hang up his boots midway through last season after spending less than a year back at his first club Ajax.

At the age of 33, Heitinga probably could have kept playing if he had desired, nevertheless, after making just two appearances in the Eredivisie, he thought last February was the right time to call it a day.

However, his recent comments about retirement suggest he might be regretting that decision now.

The ex-Dutch international has spoken to local media and revealed the big changes he has had to make since quitting football.

Safe to say, retirement has really hit him hard...

"When I was still playing football we had a lot more money coming in. Our expenditures were likewise. Now we are trying to adjust," Heitinga said, as per The Mirror.

"In the past, we sometimes chartered a private jet, but we don't do that now. On holidays we do still rent a fancy villa, but you get different categories of 'fancy'."

His wife Charlotte-Sophie (sister of Boudewijn Zenden) added that she particularly misses not be able to hire a personal shopper anymore.

"We are trying to get used to it. Sometimes it is difficult," she continued.

"We could not easily go to Paris, Milan or New York back then for shopping.

"[Our stylist Danie Bles] would do it for us. But we are now having fun doing it ourselves!"

Doesn't it just make your heart bleed? No, us neither.

Heitinga's comments have provoked a fierce response, even within his own country as one popular blog wrote:

"John is not the brightest spark in the country and normally he would have a sucky job in [his native town of] Alphen aan den Rijn. Yet he earned loads of money because he accidentally knew how to kick a ball. We are done with you!"

As you can imagine, football fans have reacted in similar taste on Twitter. Here are the best tweets:

