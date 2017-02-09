Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith posts promising rehab videos

Linebacker Jaylon Smith is yet to make his NFL debut despite being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

The 21-year-old tore multiple knee ligaments in his final college football game at Notre Dame, in last year's Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

Before his injury, Smith looked like a top 10 draft pick but went to Dallas in the second round as 34th overall. A number of NFL teams failed him on his NFL Combine physical, amongst concerns of possible nerve damage.

However, the Cowboys took a risk and may be rewarded after a long wait. It's unclear when the linebacker will make his first appearance, but over the last few days, he's been posting videos of his rehab to social media.

They show Smith making positive progress, and many fans have been impressed with his ability to cut and change direction quickly, as shown in one of the drill videos.

The clip can be seen below after they were shared by ESPN's Todd Archer.

If the rookie does return from injury next season, he will join what is already a very impressive Cowboys draft class. Fellow rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have become NFL superstars after an incredible first season in Texas.

The pair helped America's Team to the playoffs after going 13-3 in the regular season. Unfortunately, a last second Green Bay Packers field goal meant the team missed out on the NFC Championship game.

Both rookies, who set a number of records in the 2016 season, made the Pro Bowl cut, and became the first ever rookie quarterback and running back due to do so.

Cowboys fans will hope that having a fully fit Smith join the team in 2017 will help them push on even further than last year. The franchise has not won the NFC Championship since 1995, but with the likes of Prescott, Elliott and Smith, they may be able to return to former glories.

