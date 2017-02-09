Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Recent rumors have suggested it will be Goldberg walking into WrestleMania 33 on April 2 as WWE Universal champion for his match against Brock Lesnar, meaning he is most likely to win the title when he faces Kevin Owens at Fastlane next month.

While this might upset some WWE fans because it means two part-timers are fighting for a major title and not full-timers, you can see the logic behind it as it makes their final clash bigger than what it already is and makes it more appealing.

Lesnar is predicted to beat Goldberg for the Universal title, but what is going to happen to it once WrestleMania 33 has concluded? Jim Ross has given his ideas for the championship and it's a booking that many fans would get behind.

Speaking on his blog, the WWE Hall of Famer cited that the company could get Owens back involved with the title after WrestleMania potentially later on this year, and he could go against the superstar that Ross is booking to beat The Beast for the title, Samoa Joe.

The former WWE commentator said he has been impressed with Joe since making his main roster debut and wants to see the company put a title on him in relatively quick time. He said: "About now is when many fans will begin to second guess the booking because they can't figure out where Joe is headed creatively.

"Hmm..how's this? Goldberg vs Lesnar at WM33 for Universal Title, Lesnar wins, Lesnar is the Champ until he meets, gasp, Samoa Joe on a big stage for the title. Joe gets the duke. Case Closed. Builds to a Kevin Owens versus Samoa Joe rivalry around the title that could be epic."

So Joe beats Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam, before facing off against Owens later on this year. That could be an exciting feud to see, but right now, both of the superstars are heel, meaning one of them would likely have to turn face for this booking to take place. Generally, heel vs heel feuds don't tend to work that well in the WWE.

Many WWE fans would love to see this happen. Perhaps The Destroyer could earn his title shot by winning Money in the Bank and cashes it in against The Beast at SummerSlam to win his first title on the main roster. That would be a great sight to see.

