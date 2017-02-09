Just 14 games remain of this Premier League season and for the first since 1994/95, Tottenham look like they could finish above Arsenal in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are going strong and currently sit second, nine points behind leaders Chelsea but three above their north London rivals.

Indeed, seven wins in their last nine league games have fired Harry Kane and co. into contention for the title, although they still have a mountain to climb.

Article continues below

Spurs' progress over the past couple of years has become a worry for Arsenal fans. For years they've been no match, but now, with a solid defence and fearsome attack, they're about on level terms.

In fact, you might even say Tottenham have the stronger starting XI. Let's roughly compare the two sides' best line-ups.

Article continues below

ARSENAL

Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal; Santi Cazorla, Granit Xhaka; Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez; Olivier Giroud

TOTTENHAM

Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama; Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min; Harry Kane

Both very strong and talented sides, but according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson, there's one clear winner: Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's fixtures with Jeff Stelling on Sky Bet, the former striker was asked where Arsenal would be without Sanchez.

And then he dropped a bombshell. In the video below, Merson claimed the Chilean is the only Arsenal player who would get into "Tottenham's best 11".

Stelling's reaction said it all, the 61-year-old breathing out as if to say 'well, that's bold'.

Merson may well be on to something but his claim wasn't well received amongst Arsenal fans, as you can see in the fierce Twitter reaction below.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

While Tottenham's squad is filled with quality, to say neither Koscielny, Bellerin or Ozil would get in ahead of Vertonghen, Walker and Eriksen is a bit controversial.

However, on the face of it, Merson might be right about Tottenham's best starting line-up being stronger then Arsenal's. The tables appear to have turned.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms