Barcelona will face Alaves in the Copa del Rey final after the La Liga minnows secured a 1-0 semi-final win over Celta Vigo.

Edgar Mendez secured the decisive goal, following a goalless first leg, sending the Basque club to their first Copa del Rey final in the club's 96-year history.

But while it will me a monumental occasion for the club from northern Spain, Real Madrid have stamped their authority over the fixture which was set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos' rivalry with Barcelona is huge, so when Real president Florentino Perez threw doubt into where the fixture would be played it seemed like it was just sour grapes.

Real were sent out of the cup at the quarter-final stage by Celta Vigo, so it would be understandable that they would not want their greatest rivals potentially lifting silverware on their home turf.

However, Perez explained the circumstances for which the Copa del Rey final will not be able to be played at the iconic stadium.

As per the Mirror, the Los Blancos president said: "The Copa final cannot be played at the Bernabeu because there is work going on."

Bernabeu going under maintenance

Real Madrid play their final league game against Sevilla on May 13, but with work crews expected to begin their work just days later, it will make the Copa del Rey date unplayable.

RFEF, the Spanish football authorities, have yet to decide on a suitable location for the final, which will take place on May 27.

Athletic Bilbao's San Mames, Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon and Barcelona's Camp Nou have all be outlined as potential replacements for the Real's 81,000 capacity home.

Logically, the Camp Nou would make the most financial sense, however, the country's governing body may consider the Vicente Calderon as the most sensible move, in order to provide a neutral ground.

Atletico Madrid's home, which they are set to leave in the summer, will no longer be in use come the final and would provide well over 1000 more seats than that of Bilbao's San Mames.

Alaves' owner, Josean Querejeta, however, is hopeful San Mames will be their chosen location, with the stadium the closest of the three possible alternative destinations for Alaves.

Alaves want San Mames final

"We will ask [RFEF president Angel Maria] Villar for the game to be played at the San Mames stadium," Querejeta told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"The stadium would be perfect for our fans.

"It is the closest stadium for our fans to travel to and a lot of our supporters could go. It's a modern stadium and it's a reference in the Basque country.

"The capacity of the Calderon stadium and San Mames is similar, but San Mames is more modern and it's closer for us.

"I believe Athletic fans would be thrilled to have a Basque team playing the final in San Mames, I don't think Athletic would pose any problems for the final to be played there."

The Camp Nou was the chosen venue for the final last campaign, in which Barcelona beat Sevilla 2-0 in the final.

