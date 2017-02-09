Jordan Spieth has criticised a group of autograph seekers after getting into a verbal altercation with them after finishing his practise round at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Wednesday.

The two-time Major winner had just completed his practise round at the course when he walked past a group of adults waiting for his autograph without signing any.

Spieth accused the men of looking to profit of his name, and claims that he has evidence that the men would sell his autograph online if he had given it to them.

The 23-year-old said that he would have been happy to sign autographs for children, but would not sign for people who would just sell them online for a profit.

"It's not really worth me spending time arguing, but I'm just not really appreciative of people who travel to benefit off of other people's success," Spieth told reporters after the incident.

"I enjoy signing and I sign for kids whenever we get the chance. But these guys have these items that you've already seen online.

"Our team keeps track of that kind of stuff, and these guys just have bags of stuff to benefit from other people's success when they didn't do anything themselves.

"Go get a job instead of trying make money off of things we've been able to do."

Spieth also said that one of the men used the f-bomb in front of three kids, which caused him to confront the men, saying “c’mon guys, there are children here."

The golfer continued: "I felt the need to turn around and tell them that wasn't right.

"A couple of them were saying, 'You're not Tiger Woods, don't act like you're Tiger.' But here he's still trying to benefit off me and I'm not even Tiger Woods. What does that say about you? So yeah, I get into it here and there.

"I was just a little frustrated at the end, and I didn't appreciate the language that was used. It was just some scums that bothered me. If you ask anybody universally, it's frustrating and they frustrate us."

