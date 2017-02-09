Fernando Torres' ratings from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Fernando Torres has never been the same since he left Liverpool in 2010.

The Spaniard’s career went on an unexpected downfall when he signed for Chelsea seven years ago.

What were supposed to be Torres’ prime years ended up being a bit of an embarrassment. He scored 45 goals in 172 appearances for Chelsea before joining AC Milan on loan in 2014.

Upon his arrival in Italy, Torres said he wanted his shirt to rank alongside “[Marco] van Basten, [George] Weah and [Filippo] Inzaghi,” but one goal in 10 appearances put a swift end to that dream.

He eventually returned to Atletico Madrid - the club he made his name - making his move to Los Rojiblancos permanent last summer.

Torres has found the net five times in 24 appearances for Atleti this season. He’s an icon at the Vicente Calderon, but Madrid fans are watching a completely different player to the one they saw more than a decade ago.

Torres is 32 now. We’ll look back on his career wondering what could have been for a player who terrorised defences in his first season at Liverpool.

FIFA ratings through the years

His goal return says enough about his plight, but another useful indicator of the striker’s career trajectory is to examine his ratings on FIFA.

In FIFA 10, Torres was incredible. He had a 89 rating, with 93 pace and 85 shooting.

Fast forward to FIFA 17 and his pace is down to 77 and his shooting is 78.

Check out Torres’ cards through the years below.

FIFA 10

FIFA 11

FIFA 12

FIFA 13

FIFA 14

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

