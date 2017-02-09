What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Torres's career has been a rollercoaster ride.

Fernando Torres' ratings from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fernando Torres has never been the same since he left Liverpool in 2010.

The Spaniard’s career went on an unexpected downfall when he signed for Chelsea seven years ago.

What were supposed to be Torres’ prime years ended up being a bit of an embarrassment. He scored 45 goals in 172 appearances for Chelsea before joining AC Milan on loan in 2014.

Article continues below

Upon his arrival in Italy, Torres said he wanted his shirt to rank alongside “[Marco] van Basten, [George] Weah and [Filippo] Inzaghi,” but one goal in 10 appearances put a swift end to that dream.

He eventually returned to Atletico Madrid - the club he made his name - making his move to Los Rojiblancos permanent last summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: West Ham fans react hilariously to Payet scoring a free-kick for Marseille

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Torres has found the net five times in 24 appearances for Atleti this season. He’s an icon at the Vicente Calderon, but Madrid fans are watching a completely different player to the one they saw more than a decade ago.

Torres is 32 now. We’ll look back on his career wondering what could have been for a player who terrorised defences in his first season at Liverpool.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-SPORTING

FIFA ratings through the years 

His goal return says enough about his plight, but another useful indicator of the striker’s career trajectory is to examine his ratings on FIFA.

In FIFA 10, Torres was incredible. He had a 89 rating, with 93 pace and 85 shooting.

Fast forward to FIFA 17 and his pace is down to 77 and his shooting is 78.

Check out Torres’ cards through the years below.

FIFA 10

p1b8i00mij1d3lmhf1fro1ods1eov9.jpg

FIFA 11

p1b8i03lkt13u5gde1u6t1ipv1br6d.jpg

FIFA 12

p1b8i06dv3h1l2p1v1b1c071sejf.jpg

FIFA 13

p1b8i09lbakt01qrnlile8o1bsch.jpg

FIFA 14

p1b8i0bqhov8e10rfr0158rb6vj.jpg

FIFA 15

p1b8i0uold1dlp1g581nbq1p3iarvl.jpg

FIFA 16

p1b8i10ffpftg1ghrag81puv132bn.jpg

FIFA 17

p1b8i136t8l9r1gi4q3sgsejvhp.jpg

What is the reason for Fernando Torres' downfall? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Fernando Torres
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Football
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again