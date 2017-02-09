Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles, winning three in a row twice -- 1991 to 1993 and 1996 to 1998.

In 1996, MJ led the Bulls to a 72-10 regular-season record and an NBA Finals victory, which he said earlier in the week is better than the Golden State Warriors ringless 73-9 record last year.

Jordan told Warriors owner Joe Lacob that the record-setting season "don’t mean sh*t" since Golden State lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

Of course, the Warriors won the Finals the year before that, besting James and the Cavaliers in their first title-series matchup.

Therefore, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's careers have been validated with a ring, but there are plenty of other NBA stars who don't have a massive piece of jewelry (or six) to weigh down their hands. Here are the 10 best current NBA superstars who are still searching for their first championship:

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mr. Triple-Double came within a whisper of the NBA Finals last season, pushing the Warriors to seven games before ultimately falling in the Western Conference finals.

However, that may have been Westbrook's best chance at a ring with his current Oklahoma City squad. After all, Westbrook's co-star on last year's team - Kevin Durant - joined up with the Warriors for a chance at winning this year's title.

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

CP3 has been around longer than most players on this list, and has done so without so much as appearing in an NBA Finals.

In his 12th season in the league, Paul's Clippers are once again one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, once again, the Clippers don't appear to be serious title contenders.

Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

Whether Melo remains with the Knicks much longer remains to be seen, but his best hope for a title, without a doubt, won't come in New York.

Anthony is one of the best pure scorers ever to play the game, but he hasn't had the best luck in the playoffs, failing to advance to the NBA Finals in his 14 seasons in the league.

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

As mentioned above, Westbrook and Durant nearly upset the Warriors in last year's Western Conference finals, but ultimately saw their season end in disappointment.

This year, though, Durant has the best chance of any player on this list to earn his first ring. The juggernaut Warriors sport an NBA-best 44-8 record and are seemingly on a collision course for their third-straight Finals showdown with LeBron and the Cavs.

James Harden, Houston Rockets

After a disappointing 41-41 record and first-round playoff exit last year, the Rockets shed Dwight Howard and let Harden have full control over the team.

That move has paid off so far, as Houston and its star guard sport a 38-17 record, good for the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference. Whether or not they have enough firepower to outlast the Warriors in a long playoff series is another question, though.

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans, and DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Davis and Cousins are two of the best young big men in the league, but neither are particularly close to winning their first championship rings. The Pelicans are currently 20-33 and the Kings aren't much better, sporting a 21-32 mark, neither team currently among the top-eight teams in the West.

Cousins, however, has to be given the advantage, seeing as how he might be close to forcing his way out of Sacramento via trade. That is, if anyone still wants to pay a hefty price for the mercurial star.

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

Thomas has emerged as one of the NBA's most unlikely stars in the past couple of seasons, but now he has the Celtics on the cusp of being serious title contenders.

They're not quite there yet, but we'll know a lot more about Boston's title chances by the trade deadline, when the Celtics could potentially add another star to the mix.

Dwight Howard, Atlanta Hawks

Howard had a great opportunity to win a title with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, but he and Bryant never jelled (to put it lightly).

Then, Howard clashed with Houston star James Harden during his brief tenure there. Now with Atlanta, it appears the big man's best title opportunities are behind him.

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

DeRozan will sink or swim with the Raptors over the next few years after signing a massive five-year, $139 million contract last offseason.

He and Kyle Lowry have Toronto in third place in the Eastern Conference, but the Raptors will likely need to make a move at the trade deadline to be serious threats to the Cavaliers in the playoffs.