It's almost been a year since the brand split was brought back into WWE programming, and the company has reaped the benefits which it has provided.

Before the split, SmackDown was way behind Monday Night Raw in terms of TV ratings, to a point where it was seen by many fans as a secondary show and not worth watching. However, since last July and the uniqueness of the rosters on both shows, that has all changed.

The main reason why the brand split happened was to introduce new viewers to SmackDown, and that's exactly what has happened. However, Vince McMahon may have potentially indicated a big Raw superstar could jump ship to the blue brand in order to bring more new viewers.

According to a report by Wrestling Inc, during a Fourth Quarter 2016 earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford this week, the chairman mentioned the brand split is working extremely well and that there is some crossover with viewers, but they are introducing new viewers to SmackDown.

They also reported: "He also mentioned fresh talent going from brand to brand, using Roman Reigns potentially jumping to SmackDown as an example. Vince said it's hard to create new stars with just one show and the brand split allows others to climb the ladder of success."

It may only be an example, but it's an interesting concept to think about as it could provide some interesting storylines we haven't really seen yet. Reigns vs. Ambrose, Reigns vs. Cena, Reigns vs. Corbin, and Reigns vs. Orton would all be exciting.

However, to counteract this, a SmackDown star should be traded to Raw in return. Perhaps AJ Styles would be a good option as we could have such feuds as Styles vs. Owens, Styles vs. Joe, Styles vs. Balor, and Styles vs. Rollins which would all be entertaining to see.

It's an intriguing idea to have The Big Dog traded to SmackDown Live to boost TV ratings on the show, and it should be something the WWE should look into for 2017.

