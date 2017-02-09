Usain Bolt took to the track for his second competitive race of 2017 on Thursday for Day Two of the inaugural Nitro Athletics event series.

The Jamaican's 'All-Stars' came out on top once again after 12 separate events in Melbourne, however, the competition's showpiece ended somewhat controversially.

Bolt ran the third leg in the mixed 4x100 relay in a team which also featured Asafa Powell.

Australia knew they would end the day the victors if they could beat Bolt and co. in the final event and for a short period of time, it was bizarrely believed they had.

As you can see in the video below, Powell and Bolt put on quite a show for those in attendance as they ensured no one even came close to pipping Bolt's All-Stars to the finishing line.

The 100m and 200m world record holder looked in fine nick around the bend to gift Natasha Morrison the easiest of final legs.

However, you might also notice a quite frankly terrible changeover from Australia after 200 metres (1:15 in the video) that saw them get disqualified.

Despite the result, Bolt was left fuming after the final overall results table appeared to reveal Australia had beaten his 'All-Stars'.

A referee's unfortunate mistake to forget to deduct points away from the hosts for being disqualified prompted a furious rant from the biggest star in athletics.

"(It's) because it's Australia. It's biased! I'm going to protest that - it makes no sense," Bolt said, as per the Daily Mail.

"I don't know what happened. I thought if you were DQ'd you'd be out (of the race) for sure or even lose some points but you can't not lose any points."

The error was eventually corrected but not before almost everyone in attendance, including IAAF President Sebastian Coe, had already left.

The third and final day of Nitro Athletics will take place on Saturday, where Bolt could also feature in the 150m race.

