DeAndre Jordan is known for a lot of things in NBA circles.

The All-Star has had a great career after being a second-round pick out of Texas A&M on a foundation of rim protection and finishing alley-oops on offense. He's also known dubiously for his tumultuous offseason flirtation with Dallas and eventual reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Unbelievable shot-making is not one of those things for which he's known. Until now, perhaps.

Off-the-court happenings were the story on Wednesday in New York as the Clippers played the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Charles Oakley incident with arena security has taken center stage of the coverage from the game, but something else happened before the game that is definitely more unexpected than Oakley getting into yet another fight at MSG.

Jordan was playing some defense in warmups and got the steal. In celebration, he sent the basketball skyward, expecting it to come down.

It didn't.

The ball was lodged in the MSG Jumbotron and was stuck there.

Apparently, the trick to Jordan being proficient with his shot-making is to not even try, as it was apparent that Jordan had no plans of lodging the ball in the Jumbotron when he sent it to the heavens.

It was a better result than most of the times he had tried, as Jordan is shooting an abysmal 50.5 percent from the free-throw line this season. He is shooting 69.8 percent from the field, though. Many of his attempts, obviously are being taken inches from the rim, if not closer.

For his season, Jordan is scoring 12.3 points per game and grabbing 13.7 rebounds per contest. He's an All-Star for the first time.

As for the game, the Clippers escaped with a 119-115 victory, as the center was outstanding with 28 points and 15 rebounds. He did shoot just 4 of 9 on free-throw attempts.

May we recommend the not-trying-underhand effort next time?