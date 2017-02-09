Usually when you’re discussing WWE and mixed martial arts, you instantly think of the likes of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey making a one-off appearance at WrestleMania.

Before that, though, it was quite rare with the biggest example being Brock Lesnar who eventually found his way to the top of the UFC.

POTENTIAL MMA SWITCH

Based on new rumours, it looks like another current WWE star could be following in his footsteps.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The curious case of Paige continues to provide us with many twists and turns as to whether she’ll ever compete in a WWE ring again.

There’s no denying her talent, as the 24-year-old Brit is often credited as the one responsible for the woman’s revolution – although, she hasn’t been around for the majority of it.

Article continues below

However, a recent tweet from Paige showed her undergoing some mixed martial training with Del Rio – who boasts a 9-5 record in professional MMA – and it led many to believe that could be her next career move.

There seems to be some substance to the rumours, though, as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that there’s been genuine talk of Paige making the switch from wrestling to MMA, despite some big obstacles in the way.

They wrote: “Alberto Rodriguez (Del Rio) was on the MMA Hour on 2/6 in his role as the public face (El Presidente) of Campbell McLaren’s Combate Americas Promotion.

DISCUSSIONS

“He talked about Paige going into MMA. From what we understand, there is talk about her making the switch. She would first have to get a WWE release. Some feel that won’t be difficult as WWE may be happy to release her at this point, but with the movie being based around her life, that changes the dynamic.

“If she does get a release, obviously, she would have to wait until she is cleared from her neck surgery to start any kind of training, which is months away. The timetable right now for her to return to pro wrestling would be April or May.

“Combate Americas wants to do a PPV before the end of the year (tentatively in October) and I can’t see what they could offer that would make that viable past Alberto fighting.

"He decided against doing that some time back as he turned down many huge offers from a variety of companies to fight, but there is still a lot of money on the table for him

“But, if she is released by WWE, the idea would be for Paige’s debut to be on the first PPV show.”

It’s definitely a giant and risky leap to make, and WWE fans will hope she and the company reconcile their differences by then, and she sticks around for many years to come.

Should Paige even consider a move to MMA? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms