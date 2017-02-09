Iker Casillas has enjoyed an incredible football career which saw him enjoy 16 successful years in the Real Madrid first team.

That career, spanning over two decades, saw him win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups and three Champions Leagues - on top of his World Cup success with Spain.

But while it is not only an incredible achievement which few goalkeepers will ever come close to matching, a historic story regarding Casillas suggests his successful career saved him dearly.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As we all know too well, footballers aren't paid badly at all - especially if you play for Real Madrid - so that has somewhat saved the former Real and Spain 'keeper after one very costly error he made in his youth.

As per Dream Team FC, it has been revealed that Casillas once forgot to place an accumulator for his father which included 14 teams who he believed would win on that given weekend.

Article continues below

That misfortune cost his dad a massive £1 million, who is understood to have enjoyed a regular flutter on the football.

Lesson learned

Young Iker was just seven or eight at the time, and his father most likely learned the lesson not to ever put trust in a young boy, when the financial consequences are so significant, ever again.

In most countries that would be illegal, but at the time it was perfectly fine for the would-be Real Madrid 'keeper to go out and secure a bet for his dad.

It's hard to imagine the reaction of his father when he not only found out the bet wasn't placed but how much money he had missed out on, also.

Casillas has repaid costly mistake

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that Casillas has repaid his father since then. The Spaniard enjoyed a very successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu and became one of the best players on the planet.

But his father undoubtedly didn't have guarantees on that happening back then.

What has happened in the goalkeeper's career since then has been as much as a miracle as the £1 million bet his father should have won.

Casillas has seen many world-class players pass through the Bernabeu, while he remained a key feature for almost all of his Los Blancos career.

Real fans will certainly not forget him, and neither will his country, for which he helped them win the World Cup and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms