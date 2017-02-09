These are dark times for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Since the turn of 2017, the Reds have failed to win a single league game and recorded just one victory in all competitions - away to Plymouth Argyle.

Such poor form has seen Liverpool crash out of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, with their Premier League title bid also in tatters.

Article continues below

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Hull City meant they dropped out of the top four, with Chelsea now 13 points ahead and, you would assume, out of reach.

And it would seem even Klopp doesn't know what the problem is after admitting he and his players' mistakes are what's costing them most.

Article continues below

When asked if there was an underlying issue after the Hull game, he said: "I know what you are saying. We have to look at this. I can understand why you are asking.

"But I know these boys. I see them every day. They don't show this during the week. We produce our own problems. Obviously, we are doing it now. My mistake, our mistakes.

"In a few days we have another opportunity to play (against Tottenham) and we need to show we are ready for all the other games."

Victory at Anfield on Saturday would fire Liverpool back into the top four but the importance of all three points stretches further than just league positions.

Confidence is everything in professional football and Klopp's men will need it given they potentially face three weeks without a competitive game this month.

This is according to the Liverpool Echo, who have explained how the Tottenham game could be their last until March 4's clash at home to Arsenal.

But why is that? Well, here's the breakdown.

Because Liverpool are out of both cup competitions, they already face a 16-day break between games against Tottenham on Saturday and Leicester City on February 27.

However, if Leicester draw against Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round on February 17, the replay will be held on the week commencing February 27 - when Liverpool are due to travel to the King Power Stadium.

A likely postponement by the Premier League would then result in Liverpool's next game being against Arsenal - 21 days since their last competitive game.

Far from ideal, I think you'll agree.

While an extended break might reinvigorate Liverpool's players, 21 days is a very long time and could prove detrimental to their top four hopes, especially so with Arsenal their opponents.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms