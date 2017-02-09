What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jenot is said to be in a stable condition following the crash at the World Ski Championship.

Video: Olivier Jenot punctures lung after falling at the 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships

Olivier Jenot has been rushed to hospital after suffering a horrifying fall at the 2017 Alpine World Championships, which left the 28-year-old with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Jenot lost his footing as he attempted to navigate a tight corner, which led to the former gold medallist falling at height from part of the terrain and crashing into the solid snow covering the middle of the run track.

A representative of Monaco, Jenot received immediate medical attention after suffering internal bleeding and a punctured lung as a result of the crash before being airlifted to a local hospital for further treatment.

Fortunately, the Monegasque skier is now said to be in a stable condition.

However, Jenot is yet another casualty in this year's championships.

American Thomas Biesemeyer suffered a dislocated shoulder and a strained hip, while Max Ullrich of Croatia suffered severe bruising on both his pelvis and shoulder.

Slovakian Andreas Zampa also suffered heavy bruising following a crash to her heel and pelvis which was preceded by a broken leg during training for Austrian racer Mirjam Puchner.

You can watch Jenot's crash in the video below.

Despite the high volume of crashes and injuries at St Moritz this early in the competition, organisers have still argued that no one has been seriously injured at the event so far.

The 2017 Alpine World Ski Championships takes place this year from February 6 through until February 19.

Why do YOU think are we seeing so many injuries at this year's games already? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Topics:
Winter Sports
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Team GB

