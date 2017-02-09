WWE fans will list plenty of names they want to see as potential opponents for Brock Lesnar.

Most of them are still in the company, some are retired, while current Monday Night Raw general manager Mick Foley revealed he wants The Beast Incarnate to face Kurt Angle in his retirement match.

DREAM FIGHTS FOR LESNAR

It’s clear to see why, Lesnar isn’t going to be around forever and he’s seen as a once in a lifetime athlete; a freak of nature who will be sorely missed when he calls it a day – despite negative feelings fans may have towards him.

It’s the same on the flip side too, as those outside of the WWE are wanting to mix it up with the former WWE Champion, with former UFC welterweight turned professional wrestler, Matt Riddle, claiming he wants to retire The Beast at WrestleMania.

However, one name that will peak the fans’ interest is Bobby Lashley.

The former ECW Champion was often seen as the next Lesnar, once the latter had left the company and despite plenty of promise, he was never able to hit the heights and expectations Vince McMahon had set.

LASHLEY VS. LESNAR?

Since leaving, he’s become a much better wrestler and like Lesnar, he’s entered the work of mixed martial arts having competed in Strikeforce and Bellator.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he’s now reiterated his desire to battle Lesnar, in any sort of fight.

“I want that fight with Brock Lesnar,” said Lashley. “I don’t care if it’s in the ring, the cage, or in a street fight.

“Brock is at one of the highest points in the business, so high that they’re trying to bring him down to make other stars.

“Brock brings legitimacy to the business, and he has Paul Heyman with him to do everything else he can’t do.

“I’m completely up for that fight.”

Maybe once the current programme with Goldberg concludes, WWE could try making this happen as it’ll surely be a money-making rivalry.

Would you like to see Lashley take on Lesnar in a fight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

