What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Athletics

The diving pool at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Something terrible has happened to Rio Olympics warm-up pool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Remember when the diving pool at the 2016 Olympics turned green?

It was one of the most bizarre stories of the Rio Games. British diver Tom Daley shared a picture of the green diving compared to the clear blue water polo pool nearby, adding the question: “Ermmm...what happened?!”

There was plenty of speculation as to what had actually happened. Many blamed algae, some thought it could have purposely been dyed to match the colour of the Brazilian flag, while others joked that it was urine.

Article continues below

According to the Mirror, Games bosses confirmed that an unauthorised dump of 80 litres of hydrogen peroxide had caused algae to grow and the colour to change.

Mixed with chlorine, the pool turned a murky green and everyone was left scratching their heads.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Popular WWE star reportedly interested in making MMA switch

Popular WWE star reportedly interested in making MMA switch

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Arsenal players are unhappy that Wenger won't drop one player [Telegraph]

Arsenal players are unhappy that Wenger won't drop one player [Telegraph]

Six months on from the Olympics, one of the practice pools has now turned a different colour - a rather ugly, rusty orange.

According to The Sun, a combination of mud, rainwater and dead insects have caused the pool, which clearly hasn’t been maintained, to change colour. Check out the pictures below.

Rio de Janeiro was a brilliant picture last summer, but many of the venues that hosted events have been left to rot.

Maracana Stadium

Photos of the Maracana Stadium, which hosted Brazil’s penalty-shootout victory over Germany in the Gold medal match, in a sad state of ruin surfaced last month.

The stadium was broken into and windows were smashed.

Should more have been done to preserve the Rio Olympics' legacy? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mo Farah
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Usain Bolt
Team GB
Team USA Olympics

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again