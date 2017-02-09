Remember when the diving pool at the 2016 Olympics turned green?

It was one of the most bizarre stories of the Rio Games. British diver Tom Daley shared a picture of the green diving compared to the clear blue water polo pool nearby, adding the question: “Ermmm...what happened?!”

There was plenty of speculation as to what had actually happened. Many blamed algae, some thought it could have purposely been dyed to match the colour of the Brazilian flag, while others joked that it was urine.

According to the Mirror, Games bosses confirmed that an unauthorised dump of 80 litres of hydrogen peroxide had caused algae to grow and the colour to change.

Mixed with chlorine, the pool turned a murky green and everyone was left scratching their heads.

Six months on from the Olympics, one of the practice pools has now turned a different colour - a rather ugly, rusty orange.

According to The Sun, a combination of mud, rainwater and dead insects have caused the pool, which clearly hasn’t been maintained, to change colour. Check out the pictures below.

Rio de Janeiro was a brilliant picture last summer, but many of the venues that hosted events have been left to rot.

Maracana Stadium

Photos of the Maracana Stadium, which hosted Brazil’s penalty-shootout victory over Germany in the Gold medal match, in a sad state of ruin surfaced last month.

The stadium was broken into and windows were smashed.

