The Tony Romo sweepstakes is well under way.

The Dallas Cowboys veteran quarterback is under contract through 2019, but there's no way he'll play under those terms as a backup to Dak Prescott.

So that means teams around the league could be offering Jerry Jones and the Cowboys to get the 36-year-old signal caller aboard.

ESPN.com on Thursday broke down the possible landing spots for Romo, dividing them into categories of: "Realistic chance," "long shot, but not impossible," and "other long shots."

The teams mentioned in the article include the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.

The "other long shots" were Arizona, Jacksonville and Washington, while the "long shot, but not impossible" teams were Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Kansas City and San Francisco.

One of the "realistic chance" teams is Dallas.

With the Cowboys, Romo would have to restructure his contract and take a reduced role behind Prescott. The article theorizes that Romo would have to restructure for something like three years and $21 million, which is still expensive for a No. 2.

Another team that has a "realistic chance" is the Bears, where he would replace Jay Cutler, who almost certainly won't return.

The Bears could trade for Romo, or instead trade a more desirable haul for a younger quarterback such as Jimmy Garoppolo of New England. Also, Romo could play right away in Chicago, but it's not likely the Bears will contend for the playoffs.

The final "realistic chance" spot for Romo is with the Jets, according to ESPN.

In New York, Romo would join a team that has struggled to find consistency at quarterback and has young players in Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty who don't appear ready.

However, the Jets are an aging team already and it's unclear that adding Romo could put them over the top either.

So, according to ESPN, it's looking like being a backup or getting beat up on a bad team.

