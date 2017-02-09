What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Big Show.

Big Show posts new photo of his amazing physique

The Big Show is getting himself in shape for his expected WrestleMania 33 match against Shaquille O'Neal later this year, and he has been recording his incredible progress showing just how much his physique is changing.

The World's Largest Athlete knows that he doesn't have much time left in the WWE so he wants to end his time with the company the way that he wants to, and in the shape he wants to be in. He is making some amazing development towards that outcome.

Show began posting pictures on his Twitter account on the back end of last year and since then he has been getting in better and better shape, and he looks absolutely unbelievable in his latest photo.

Big Show posted another photo of himself - which you can see below - earlier today on his Twitter with the caption: ".@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant!"

Being in the best shape of his life, he definitely looks ready to take on the basketball legend at WrestleMania in April!

Since Show began posting these pictures, he first showed off his new toned arms, as well as another of him standing next to bench press king C.T. Fletcher, showing just how much weight he had lost around his waist and chest. He recently posted a photo of his new abs as well.

Following that, he showed just how incredible his upper body now looks thanks to his training over the past couple of months, but this new photo tops them all.

WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner and fans look like they're in for a real treat when The World's Largest Athlete steps into the ring for what could be one of the last times he wrestles for the WWE.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Big Show
