It was a brilliant promo from Owens.

Kevin Owens trash talks France while promoting upcoming WWE tour

When WWE are about to embark on a tour of any country, usually you’d see a fan favourite talking up the company and how they’ll be coming to a city near us to deliver some hard-hitting entertainment.

It entices us to purchase tickets to go and watch some of our favourite WWE superstars in action, especially for those outside of the US as it’s a rare treat, so you’d expect guys like John Cena, and now Seth Rollins to talk us into it.

However, this week, WWE took a very different approach when promoting their upcoming tour of France.

They had current WWE Universal Champion – and arguably the biggest heel in the company – Kevin Owens telling the fans that the company will be visiting the country, mainly because he’s a French-speaking Canadian and they'd understand him.

However, rather than hyping up the event, he chose to bash the country of France in typical KO fashion.

Despite the video below being in French, a Reddit user, JJohnson1979, translated exactly what Owens was saying, and it’s still hilarious.

HEEL PROMO

He said: “On May 9th, WWE is coming back to France, and they asked me to talk in French about the event, and to smile and say how I’m excited to be back, but the truth is, I’m not.

“Because, although I do speak French, I’m from Quebec, which is way better than France.

“So, people who wanted me to be happy and excited to come back, forget about it!

"On May 9th, I’ll come to France, destroy my opponent, whoever he is, hop back on the plane and get the hell out of there as soon as possible,” before walking off.

It’s a clever tactic by WWE to utilise Owens, and give fans something to look forward to when he’s in the ring, as his last appearance in France saw him deliver a promo in English before he was powerbombed through a table by Rollins.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ promo in French? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

