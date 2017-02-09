Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best player ever

After pulling off an amazing comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, it's hard to argue against Tom Brady being the best player ever to grace the NFL.

The New England Patriots quarterback pulled his team back from a 25-point deficit in the second half after overtime to earn himself his fifth Super Bowl in his career, the most of any quarterback in the league's history. This is why so many people believe he is the best player to have ever played in the league.

Yet, there are some people, New York Jets' Brandon Marshall is one of them, that don't believe the now four-time Super Bowl MVP is the greatest player of all time, and for good reason.

Speaking at a charity event in Manhattan that benefited his Project 375 foundation, the wide receiver told NJ.com that he doesn't think Brady is the best player of all time because he isn't the most versatile.

He said: "He's not the best player ever. We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he's probably the best in the business, and we think he's the best player. And that's not true. When I think about player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks.

"That, to me, is the best player. J.J. Watt, that can play defensive end, tight end, put him at tackle, make him lose some weight and he can probably play linebacker and safety. That's the best player."

But, when asked to pick who he thought was the best player, Marshall couldn't come to a conclusion.

"Man, that's tough," the Jets star said. "I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion. I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion (Sanders) in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion. That would probably be impossible (to say for sure)."

So unless Brady puts on 100 pounds and starts shredding blocks on the defensive line instead of playing quarterback for his remaining seasons in the NFL, he will not be considered the best player by Marshall's standards.

